Statewide COVID-19 cases up 75 since Friday

“As we move forward together in this fight to defeat the virus, we must keep in mind that the people we serve need the jobs they have today to help weather this storm. Continued economic activity will not only help us in our fight against this virus today, it will also ensure that we don’t have to fight to recover from economic collapse tomorrow.”

Salvation Army seeks help

The Salvation Army of Racine’s stock of food and hygiene products is running low due to increased demand amid the COVID-19 crisis.

“We are running out of food and other items people need,” said Major Cindy Nicolai in a press release. “Our suppliers are also running out.”

Items that the Salvation Army most urgently needs are:

Canned foods, such as soup, vegetables, fruit, tuna, chicken breast and chili

Boxed items, such as mac and cheese

Peanut butter and jelly

Hygiene products (toilet paper, paper towels, hand sanitizer)

Those who can donate to the pantry should stop by The Salvation Army of Racine, 1901 Washington Ave., Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“We will also accept monetary donations so we can shop for the food,” Nicolai said.