Statewide COVID-19 cases up 75 since Friday

RACINE COUNTY — The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Wisconsin had risen to 281 as of 2 p.m. Saturday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported, up 75 cases in just 24 hours.
That includes four confirmed cases in Racine County.
The statewide number is up from 206 on Friday and 155 Thursday. Healthcare facilities have administered 4,909 tests, 4,628 coming back negative, according to DHS.
Fond du Lac County, having 15 cases of coronavirus, reported a death, bringing the total number of deaths to four for Wisconsin.
Of Racine County’s neighbors, Milwaukee County still had the largest number of cases. The total count there was 126 cases as of Saturday afternoon, with two deaths. Waukesha County reported 20, Kenosha County had five cases and Walworth County had three.
Twenty-nine of Wisconsin’s 72 counties have confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Ascension suspends visitations
Ascension Wisconsin is temporarily halting in-person visitation, with limited exceptions, to help minimize the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The policy change took effect Saturday. Among the health system’s hospitals are Ascension All Saints Hospital in Racine and Ascension Southeast Wisconsin Hospital in Franklin, which is located just north of the Racine County line.
There will be some exceptions on a case-by-case basis, including labor and delivery, pediatrics, neonatal intensive care and end-of-life care, the organization said in a news release.
Ascension Wisconsin encouraged family members and friends of patients to stay connected with their loved ones by virtual visitation.
Parks remaining open
City of Racine parks will remain open, city officials announced Friday, although it is still advised that individuals “do not congregate in groups of 10 or more.” The use of playground equipment, however, is discouraged.
The Owen-Davies Dog Park, which opened in October 2019, will be closed until at least April 30. Johnson Park Dog Run will remain open, although social distancing is still advised there.
The Johnson Park Golf Course is open for golfers. The bar area at the course is closed, but food pickup orders are still available.
All Racine Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services Department events, programs and private indoor facility rentals are canceled/postponed through the end of April.
All of Racine’s community centers are also closed through April 30.
The Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services Department office is closed to public access, but staff can still be reached at PRCS@CityOfRacine.org or 262-636-9131.
The Racine Zoo remains closed through at least March 27.
State prison admissions suspended
Per an executive order, effective Monday, all admissions to the state prisons and juvenile facilities operated by the Department of Corrections are suspended, with exceptions for some essential transfers, according to a press release Saturday.
This decision was made out of an abundance of caution as part of the statewide efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
Wisconsin extends tax filing deadline
Both federal and Wisconsin income tax payment and return due dates are automatically extended to July 15. Wisconsin law will automatically extend time and waive interest and penalties for taxpayers due to a president-declared disaster.
Gov. Tony Evers said: “This is just one more thing we can do for Wisconsinites during this challenging time. Our main goal is to assist our citizens in any way that we can.”
This applies to individuals, trusts, estates, partnerships, associations, companies or corporations.
The Wisconsin Department of Revenue notes that most services are found online at revenue.wi.gov.
City sets up small businesses fund
The City of Racine has created a Small Business Emergency Fund to help small Racine businesses stay afloat, funded with $250,000 from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development 2020 Micro Fund program.
“Small businesses are the backbone of our economy. They are also feeling the brunt of the economic downturn caused by this public health crisis. In this time of great uncertainty, our goal is to help small businesses stay open and keep people employed so that they can continue to provide for their families,” Mayor Cory Mason said in a statement.
According to a Friday news release, small businesses with up to 10 employees in the City of Racine are eligible to apply for a forgivable loan of up to $15,000 in the new program. The forgivable loans target businesses that will retain one or more jobs and will require that business owners show the negative impacts of COVID-19 on their businesses.
Applications for the forgivable loans must be submitted by 4 p.m. Friday, March 27. Full program details will be posted by Monday March 23, 2020 at: cityofracine.org/CDV/RFP
“COVID-19 is not only a public health crisis, but an economic one,” Alderman Trevor Jung of the 9th District said in a statement. “In uncertain times, we must come together to support those who are hurting most from the impacts of coronavirus.”
For additional information about applying for the program, contact the Neighborhood Services Division at 262-822-7487 or ben.lehner@cityofracine.org
Other city changes include:
- Property tax payments that were due March 31 will now be due April 30.
- Parking meters in front of restaurants and bars providing take-out food orders will be bagged and turned into 15-minute loading zones.
- All other parking meter payments will be halted until at least April 20. Metered spots will now be free, but limited to 2 hours during regular metered hours.
Legislative leaders agree with Evers
Wisconsin Republican legislative leaders, including Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and Senate President Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, released a joint statement Saturday in regards to the state’s rapidly evolving response to the COVID-19 virus.
“With news that states around the country and even Illinois are moving to suspend business operations, we as legislative leaders agree with the governor’s statements on Friday that a further shutdown of businesses in Wisconsin is unnecessary,” the statement said. “The consequences felt by citizens and small businesses around the state has already been tremendous.
“As we move forward together in this fight to defeat the virus, we must keep in mind that the people we serve need the jobs they have today to help weather this storm. Continued economic activity will not only help us in our fight against this virus today, it will also ensure that we don’t have to fight to recover from economic collapse tomorrow.”
Salvation Army seeks help
The Salvation Army of Racine’s stock of food and hygiene products is running low due to increased demand amid the COVID-19 crisis.
“We are running out of food and other items people need,” said Major Cindy Nicolai in a press release. “Our suppliers are also running out.”
Items that the Salvation Army most urgently needs are:
- Canned foods, such as soup, vegetables, fruit, tuna, chicken breast and chili
- Boxed items, such as mac and cheese
- Peanut butter and jelly
- Hygiene products (toilet paper, paper towels, hand sanitizer)
Those who can donate to the pantry should stop by The Salvation Army of Racine, 1901 Washington Ave., Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“We will also accept monetary donations so we can shop for the food,” Nicolai said.
The Salvation Army of Racine’s food pantry is open on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to noon for residents in Racine, with a focus on the 53402 and 53403 zip codes.
Looking for fraud
With reports of people trying to exploit their fellow Americans for profit during the COVID-19 crisis, U.S. Attorney Matthew D. Krueger of the Eastern District of Wisconsin has asked for the public’s help to report “suspected fraud schemes related to” the novel coronavirus.
“Anyone trying to exploit this national emergency for private gain should know that they will be pursued,” Kreuger said in a statement.
To make a report, contact the National Center for Disaster Fraud hotline at 866-720-5721 or email disaster@leo.gov.
Examples of schemes include:
- Selling fake cures for COVID-19
- Phishing emails from entities posing as the World Health Organization or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention personnel
- Malicious websites or apps that appear to share Coronavirus-related information in order to gain/lock access to electronic devices until payment is received
- Seeking donations for illegitimate or non-existent charitable organizations
- Medical providers obtaining patient information for COVID-19 testing, and then using that information to fraudulently bill for other tests and procedures
For more information, go to justice.gov/coronavirus.
Town of Waterford seeks poll workers
Waterford Town Clerk Tina Mayer is calling on town residents willing to serve as poll workers for the April 7 election to replace poll workers who are unable to serve due to age or health concerns from the Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.
The Town of Waterford has about 10 poll workers, or election inspectors, who serve at polling places. A significant number of them are in their 60s and 70s, and many may have other health conditions.
“We need the people of Waterford to step up and help out,” Mayer said. “If you are a state, county or municipal employee, a teacher, a student or someone who is looking for temporary work, we need your help.”
In Wisconsin, election inspectors are appointed at the municipal level. Anyone who is interested in working should contact the clerk’s office immediately at 262-534-1871.
Grand Princess passengers
Evers announced Saturday that late Friday night, four Wisconsin citizens who were aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship that docked in the Port of Oakland, Calif., two weeks ago, had arrived in Wisconsin. Wisconsin National Guard personnel were waiting to transport them back to their homes for self-quarantine.
There were originally 38 Wisconsin citizens aboard the ship, all of whom are asymptomatic and have not tested positive for COVID-19
Meanwhile, the Wisocnsin National Guard reported Saturday that more than 300 soldiers and airmen are on state active duty preparing for potential missions the state might request. The National Guard continues to work closely with other state agencies to provide a timely and efficient response, if requested.
Rachel Kubik and Adam Rogan contributed to this report.