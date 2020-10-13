 Skip to main content
State's attorney: No evidence Rittenhouse ever possessed gun from fatal shooting in Illinois
KYLE RITTENHOUSE

State's attorney: No evidence Rittenhouse ever possessed gun from fatal shooting in Illinois

Police Shooting Wisconsin Rittenhouse

Kyle Rittenhouse carries a weapon as he walks along Sheridan Road on Aug. 25 in Kenosha, Wis., during a night of unrest following the weekend police shooting of Jacob Blake. Rittenhouse is accused of killing two men in Kenosha that same night.

 ADAM ROGAN, JOURNAL TIMES FILE PHOTO

WAUKEGAN, Ill. — The gun used by an Illinois teenager in the fatal shootings of two men in Kenosha in August was purchased, stored and used in Wisconsin, the Lake County, Ill., state's attorney announced Tuesday.

An investigation was conducted by the Antioch Police Department regarding the gun used in a shooting in Kenosha on Aug. 25, Lake County State's Attorney Michael G. Nerheim said in a news release. His office reviewed that investigation to determine if any crimes were committed in Lake County.

The investigation revealed the gun used in the Kenosha shooting was purchased, stored and used in Wisconsin, Nerheim said. Additionally, there is no evidence the gun was ever physically possessed by Kyle Rittenhouse in Illinois.

Rittenhouse, 17, of Antioch, remains held in a juvenile detention center in Lake County without bond due to pending criminal charges in Kenosha. Rittenhouse is due back in Lake County court on Oct. 30 for an extradition hearing.

