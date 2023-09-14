RACINE — The City of Racine is moving ahead with a plan to reroute of state trunk highways 20 and 32 away from the main stretch of downtown.

City Council voted on Sept. 5 to approve an agreement between the city and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation to take the connecting highway system out of Downtown Racine.

Under the agreement, Main Street, Sixth Street and Seventh Street will no longer be a part of the highway system. Instead, a portion of Marquette Street — from State Street to Washington Avenue — will be designated as a connecting highway.

Public Works Commissioner John Rooney said the highway reroute, which is set to be completed by July 2024, is a part of the city’s plan to reshape streets downtown.

Rooney said the process started when the city hired Toole Designs, an engineering firm, to look at downtown in 2019. The company worked with the city and the public to develop a plan, which was approved by City Council in 2020, to provide more flexible parking and make the streets downtown more pedestrian- and bike-friendly.

Part of the plan is to change Sixth and Seventh streets from one-way to two-way roads to allow for more traffic flow. Those changes would not be possible if the streets remained as connecting highways.

Main Street will also be converted from a four-lane road to a two-lane road with bike lanes.

Rooney said by removing the highway, the city has full autonomy to make these changes.

“Sixth, Seventh and Main Street, between Seventh and State Street, just become local roads at that point,” Rooney said. “At that point in time, we can enact those final changes that were on the Toole plan.”