State to send 2 million masks, 4,200 thermometers to schools; more masks going to businesses

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers announced Tuesday that his office would be sending more than 2 million cloth face masks to K-12 public, private and charter schools statewide. Another 4,200 infrared thermometers would be sent to schools as well.

According to state numbers, there are approximately 2,240 schools statewide with more than 850,000 students in total.

The masks and thermometers "will be distributed over the coming weeks," Evers said during a briefing with reporters Tuesday.

This announcement comes as school districts try to plan what their educational strategies will be in fall, when schooling is expected to return. Racine Unified has a trio of plans which range from having no in-person schooling to having in-person teaching five days a week like normal, albeit with added cleaning practices as COVID-19 remains a threat nationwide.

Stacy Tapp, chief of communication for RUSD, told The Journal Times in an email, "we don't know yet when we will receive" the masks and thermometers.