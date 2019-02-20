MADISON — Caregivers help those who need it the most and they might get some much-needed help of their own in the coming 2019-21 biennial budget.
Gov. Tony Evers signed an executive order on Tuesday establishing a task force on caregiving.
“Caregivers provide critically important services and are often the unsung heroes, supporting and caring for friends and loved ones so they can stay in their homes and their communities,” Evers stated in a press release. “It’s important to me that we recognize, value, and celebrate the work of caregivers across our state, and that we make sure caregivers have the support they need while strengthening and improving access to the direct care workforce in Wisconsin.”
According to the press release, the task force is responsible for “analyzing strategies to attract and retain a strong direct care workforce, finding strategies to support families providing caregiving supports and services, and improving the quality of caregiving in Wisconsin.”
No one has been assigned to the task force but an announcement on the members is forthcoming.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, is open to the idea of legislation on caregivers.
“I was proud to support a much-needed increase in pay for caregivers in the current budget,” Vos said in a statement. “Moving forward, this is an issue area that Republicans and Democrats should work together on because it’s clear more needs to be done.”
At a legislative breakfast in December, Vos said the Legislature needs to further act on the issue.
“My fear is if it’s built on raising taxes, that will be a non-starter,” Vos said at the time. “I want to work to make sure we re-prioritize money away from programs that we think are not as important and there are plenty of those.”
