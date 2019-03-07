RACINE — The State Street Bridge will be closed Monday from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. for repairs, the City Department of Public Works announced Thursday evening.
Eastbound State Street traffic will be detoured north on Douglas Avenue to Hamilton Street, then east on Hamilton Street to Main Street, then Main Street south to State Street.
Westbound State Street traffic will be detoured north on Main Street to Hamilton Street, then west on Hamilton Street.
Questions should be directed toward the Department of Public Works at 262-636-9121.
