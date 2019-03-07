Try 3 months for $3
State Street Bridge

The State Street lift bridge.

 GREGORY SHAVER, gregory.shaver@journaltimes.com

RACINE — The State Street Bridge will be closed Monday from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. for repairs, the City Department of Public Works announced Thursday evening.

Eastbound State Street traffic will be detoured north on Douglas Avenue to Hamilton Street, then east on Hamilton Street to Main Street, then Main Street south to State Street.

Westbound State Street traffic will be detoured north on Main Street to Hamilton Street, then west on Hamilton Street.

Questions should be directed toward the Department of Public Works at 262-636-9121. 

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Reporter

Jonathon Sadowski covers the villages of Union Grove and Yorkville, the Town of Dover, arts, entertainment and odds and ends for The Journal Times.

Load comments