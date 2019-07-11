RACINE — Due to lift bridge repairs, the State Street Bridge will be closed to vehicular traffic from 9 to 11 a.m. and from 1 to 3 p.m. on Monday, July 15, city officials announced.
The eastbound State Street traffic detour route will be: Erie Street north to Dodge Street, then Dodge Street east to Main Street, then Main Street south to reconnect to State Street.
The westbound State Street traffic detour will be: Main Street north to Dodge Street, then Dodge Street west to Erie Street, then Erie Street south to reconnect to State Street.
Any questions regarding the project, contact the Department of Public Works at 262-636-9121.
