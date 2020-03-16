State spring testing could be waived due to virus; attendance leeway given

MADISON — The Department of Public Instruction announced Monday that it will waive state mandated school attendance requirements to districts that request it due to the coronavirus emergency.

Districts must first file a waiver, but according to a press release from DPI, the organization will work to expedite the approval process.

The DPI has asked Gov. Tony Evers to suspend a portion of the Wisconsin Administrative Code temporarily, so districts can use one simplified form and have it granted immediately.

The DPI is also pursuing a waiver request to the U.S. Department of Education for federally mandated student assessments. The DPI plans to work with the State Legislature and Evers to suspend state testing requirements this spring.

The DPI is considering how this could potentially impact its annual accountability report cards.

“The DPI is taking action to remove barriers that may be in the way of our schools and students during these trying times,” State Superintendent Carolyn Stanford Taylor said in the statement. “I am proud of our schools and communities, who remain focused on providing continuity of learning, and providing meals and other resources to students who may need them.”