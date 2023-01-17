State senator spends time in circuit court observing; discusses state surplus

RACINE —Wisconsin State Sen. Van Wanggaard was in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday, not because he was in trouble, but to get a better sense of the mechanics of the judicial system.

Wanggaard retired from the Racine Police Department, so he spent a fair amount of time in court during his working days, but always from the same perspective of an investigator.

He joked that in those days the job of a judge looked pretty easy, sitting at the bench, and relying on the work product of the investigators.

He now has a better sense of the complexities of the judge’s duties.

“We’ve got some pretty phenomenal judges who really do go the extra mile,” he said. “They’re not just passing a sentence or getting the offender to be compliant. They’re getting them back into a position where their life could be a positive experience.”

His time in Judge Robert Repischak and Eugene Gasiorkiewicz’s courtroom also gave him a view into how things have changed since he retired from the RPD in 2001.

Wanggaard was surprised to see that in almost every case, in both courts, the root cause of the offender’s problem was drugs or alcohol. When he was in courtrooms, that number was closer to 50%.

“I think it’s really surprising that number continues to climb,” he said.

Resources

Wanggaard said he was quite impressed with the quality of the attorneys arguing their cases in circuit court and was “pretty impressed that (Racine County) has individuals with that level of experience.”

The shortage of attorneys willing to work in the criminal justice system has meant understaffed offices for both the prosecution side and the public defender side.

Wanggaard said the need to increase compensation for the public defenders and assistant district attorneys has been on his mind.

“It’s problematic because we’re losing our young talent,” he said adding they can easily make more money in the private sector.

As the Wisconsin Assembly approaches the start of the 2023-2025 budget session, there has begun to be talk about committing some funds to the criminal justice system so local counties will be able to keep their prosecutors and defense attorneys.

Wanggaard joked, “Everyone has spent that surplus two or three times.”

The state’s budget surplus is expected to increase this year to approximately $7 billion, which is due in large part to funds the state has received through ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act). Generally, the Republicans are urging a tax cut, and the Democrats are advocating additional funding for municipalities.

“I just wanted to look at the mechanics of the courtroom and get a feeling of what that need is,” Wanggaard said. “It’s something we definitely have to look at, not just in the courtroom, but the entire criminal justice system.”

Not only is there a shortage of attorneys, but as Wanggaard noted, the prison system is desperately short of corrections officers. The veterans homes are short of resources, as well.

Noting the challenges, he said, “There are a lot of pulls and tugs on the surplus, but if we commit to doing some type of increase in compensation, it’s not just for one session, it has to be maintained in the future.”