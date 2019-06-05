{{featured_button_text}}

MADISON — A bill is working its way through the corridors of the State Capitol that would waive the $69 title transfer fee when removing the name of a deceased spouse from a motor vehicle's title. 

The state Senate unanimously passed S.B. 162 on Wednesday; it now goes to the Assembly where it is expected to pass. 

“When a spouse dies, it is an emotionally and financially difficult time for the surviving loved ones,” state Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine said in a statement. “While it may seem like a small fee, this fee can be an obstacle to moving through the grieving process. This bill helps individuals heal when they are ready to do so.”

Under current law, any time there is an ownership change to a motor vehicle title, a $69.50 fee and supplemental fee is attached. When transferring upon the death of a spouse, the $7.50 supplemental fee is waived. Senate Bill 162 waives the entire title transfer fee when transferring the motor vehicle title to a surviving spouse or domestic partner. Based on last year’s applications, the bill is expected to reduce revenues to the state by about $300,000 per year.

The same bill passed the Assembly in the closing days of the last legislative session but failed to get through the Senate before the session expired.

