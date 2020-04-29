State sees next-to-largest one-day increase in COVID-19 test results

RACINE COUNTY — On Wednesday, the state received the second-largest number of COVID-19 test results in a one-day period since testing began.
The state also announced new financial food assistance for families and a state emergency rule prohibiting landlords from charging interest on late rent payments.
Since March 15, the state has received the results of a total of 73,150 tests — with 66,630 negative results and 6,520 positive results.
Wisconsin received the test results for 3,326 additional Wisconsin COVID-19 tests on Wednesday, adding an additional 231 confirmed COVID-19 cases to the state's total. There were also 3,095 new negative results.
So far the state received the most results in a single day on April 24, when 3,421 new tests were reported.
According to the Department of Health Service's website as of Tuesday, the state had a daily testing capacity of 11,040 tests, with 50 labs performing tests.
The number of statewide deaths related to COVID-19 reached 308 Wednesday, according to the numbers released by the Department of Health Services, with eight new deaths reported since Tuesday.
Of confirmed cases, 1,498 people, or 23% of the total, have been hospitalized.
Racine County numbers
As of Wednesday afternoon, 317 confirmed cases of the virus were reported in Racine County, only four more than Tuesday. The Central Racine Health Department reported 139 confirmed cases plus 49 probable cases. The City of Racine Public Health Department reported 178 confirmed cases with 52 probable cases.
No new deaths were reported on Wednesday. The county’s total remained at 12.
In Racine County’s neighboring counties, the DHS reported 363 confirmed cases in Kenosha County, and two new deaths reported for a total of 11; 156 in Walworth County, with 8 deaths reported; 329 in Waukesha County, with 16 deaths reported; and 2,815 in Milwaukee County.
There have been 177 deaths in Milwaukee County, the largest number in any of the state’s 72 counties.
Late fees not allowed
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection has approved an emergency rule to prohibit late fees or penalties for missed or late rent payments during the COVID-19 health crisis.
"Due to the rapidly changing economic landscape, many people have also had to navigate job losses, furloughs and layoffs," DATCP said in a press release. "As a result, their incomes are lower or gone altogether, making it extremely difficult to pay their rent in a timely manner during this public health emergency."
The emergency rule prevents landlords from charging late fees or penalties for missed or late rent payments during the public health emergency and for 90 days afterward. DATCP will hold a public hearing and comment period on this emergency rule via teleconference on May 21.
More food benefits
Before schools closed due to the global health emergency, 400,000 Wisconsin children receive free or reduced price meals while attending school through the National School Lunch Program.
To ensure that those students continue to have access to nutritious meals while staying safer at home during the pandemic, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services is providing more than $140 million in food benefits to their families for March, April, May and part of June – to cover the days that schools would usually be in session.
Many schools across the state, including Racine Unified, are providing free breakfasts and lunches for pick up throughout their communities on weekdays.
These funds were appropriated under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act and provided to states by the United States Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service. The program is referred to as Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer because the benefits will be put on cards for families to use to purchase food at grocery stores or farmer’s markets, as available.
“Hunger has long term, detrimental effects on children’s development. Normally we can address the nutritional needs of our most vulnerable kids through working with food programs in schools, but the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted those efforts,” said Jim Jones, administrator of the Division of Medicaid Services that will be coordinating distribution of P-EBT benefits in Wisconsin.
“Just like children are having to learn at home, they are also having to eat at home, and we know that without these resources, some families can’t make ends meet.”
DHS is reaching out to families eligible for the program through direct messaging and mailed letters to let them know how to access their funds. For families that are already part of benefit programs with the state, the funds will be placed on their QUEST cards or a dedicated P-EBT card.
Families not currently participating in state benefit programs that are eligible will need to apply separately. DHS is partnering with the Department of Public Instruction to spread the word to those families.
This story has been edited to reflect the correct number of new COVID-19 cases reported in the state on Wednesday, 231, and the correct number of new test results reported Wednesday, 3,326.
Concerned about COVID-19?
