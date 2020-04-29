State sees next-to-largest one-day increase in COVID-19 test results

“Hunger has long term, detrimental effects on children’s development. Normally we can address the nutritional needs of our most vulnerable kids through working with food programs in schools, but the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted those efforts,” said Jim Jones, administrator of the Division of Medicaid Services that will be coordinating distribution of P-EBT benefits in Wisconsin.

“Just like children are having to learn at home, they are also having to eat at home, and we know that without these resources, some families can’t make ends meet.”

DHS is reaching out to families eligible for the program through direct messaging and mailed letters to let them know how to access their funds. For families that are already part of benefit programs with the state, the funds will be placed on their QUEST cards or a dedicated P-EBT card.

Families not currently participating in state benefit programs that are eligible will need to apply separately. DHS is partnering with the Department of Public Instruction to spread the word to those families.

This story has been edited to reflect the correct number of new COVID-19 cases reported in the state on Wednesday, 231, and the correct number of new test results reported Wednesday, 3,326.

