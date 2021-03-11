 Skip to main content
State-run community vaccination clinic expected to open before end of March in Racine County
State-run community vaccination clinic expected to open before end of March in Racine County

A community vaccination clinic being planned for Racine County is moving forward with an anticipated opening near the end of March, according to what was discussed at Tuesday evening's City of Racine Board of Health meeting.

However, the actual site for that clinic has not been announced.

The statewide Department of Health Services announced in February that Racine County would be one of the first five community-based clinics facilitating vaccinations. The first clinic to open was based in Rock County, and the second opened Tuesday in La Crosse.

Racine County's clinic will be run by an outside vendor hired by DHS, but the staff is planned to be from the local area as the state intends to hire individuals who live within 50 miles of the clinic.

The clinic’s operational plan includes some weekend days and evening hours in order to reach as many people as possible.

