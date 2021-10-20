State ruling could come Oct. 28 in Town of Waterford bid for village status

TOWN OF WATERFORD — State regulators are meeting Oct. 28 to consider issuing a decision on the proposed new Village of Tichigan.

If the Wisconsin Incorporation Review Board approves of the new village, the matter goes before town voters in a referendum.

If the state board rejects the proposal, the town’s effort could be dead.

The Incorporation Review Board meeting scheduled for 10 a.m. meeting on Oct. 28 will be open to the public through an online link and through a telephone conference call.

How to remotely attend The general public can attend the Oct. 28 meeting of the Wisconsin Incorporation Review Board by calling 608-571-2209 and using Phone Conference ID number 699 353 248#, or by using a web link provided by the board via 608-264-6102.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The five-member board is scheduled to consider a draft recommendation from staff — not yet released — on whether the Town of Waterford’s petition meets the state’s standards for creating a new village.