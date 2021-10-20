State ruling could come Oct. 28 in Town of Waterford bid for village status

TOWN OF WATERFORD — State regulators are meeting Oct. 28 to consider issuing a decision on the proposed new Village of Tichigan.
If the Wisconsin Incorporation Review Board approves of the new village, the matter goes before town voters in a referendum.
If the state board rejects the proposal, the town’s effort could be dead.
The Incorporation Review Board meeting scheduled for 10 a.m. meeting on Oct. 28 will be open to the public through an online link and through a telephone conference call.
The five-member board is scheduled to consider a draft recommendation from staff — not yet released — on whether the Town of Waterford’s petition meets the state’s standards for creating a new village.
At a Sept. 16 meeting, board members raised several questions and concerns about the proposal.
Town leaders initiated the process of seeking village status in July 2019, citing a desire to protect their borders against annexation by the neighboring Village of Waterford. State law gives villages more authority than towns in blocking such annexation moves.
Village of Waterford officials are opposing the town’s incorporation effort, saying it would thwart the rights of town property owners who want to annex into the village.
Some town residents have spoken out against the incorporation idea, saying they fear that creating a new village would mean higher taxes and would bring other unwanted changes for the community.