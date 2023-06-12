WATERFORD — A teacher’s aide accused of arriving for work intoxicated has lost her state license after investigators determined that she wasn’t forthcoming about the incident on a renewal application.
Amy Francisco, who worked most recently at Trailside Elementary School in Waterford, answered “no” in February to whether she ever had resigned because of “immoral conduct,” state records show.
Four months earlier, Francisco resigned from her job in the Burlington Area School District after colleagues at Waller Elementary School reported that she arrived at work intoxicated.
The state Department of Public Instruction revoked Francisco’s license to work as a special education teacher’s aide in Wisconsin, citing her alleged untruthfulness on the application and the suspected intoxication on the job.
State officials released their findings last week, showing that Francisco was denied a license renewal April 24.
Citing the alleged intoxication at work, state officials wrote to Francisco: “Your conduct or behavior was contrary to commonly accepted moral or ethical standards. Your conduct or behavior endangered the health, safety, welfare or education of pupils.”
Francisco, 45, who lives in Burlington, could not be reached for comment.
Waterford School District Administrator Tony Spence last week released the school district’s notification, dated June 2, that informed Francisco that she was being fired because she lost her state license.
Francisco had previously been on unpaid leave from Trailside Elementary.
She was hired in Waterford last October, two weeks after resigning in Burlington.
Burlington school administrators did not mention the incident to their Waterford counterparts, and Francisco did not answer when asked on her job application why she had left Waller Elementary School.
Waller colleagues confronted Francisco on the morning of Oct. 10 after becoming suspicious that she was intoxicated.
According to the state’s investigative report, a teacher saw Francisco acting suspiciously and pouring a “clear liquid” from a thermos into a cup. The report said: “The teacher said Amy tried to hide what she was doing.”
School district officials told Francisco she could submit to a blood-alcohol test or resign immediately. She chose to resign.
Before school officials could arrange for transportation home, Francisco got into her car and drove away. Police stopped the car a short time later and reported that she allegedly had a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.26 — more than three times the legal limit.
Francisco is scheduled to appear in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday to face non-criminal municipal citations for operating while intoxicated and operating with a prohibited blood-alcohol content.
Francisco’s state license as a special education teacher’s aide expired in June 2022. She had applied to renew it in August 2022, but state officials switched from a license investigation to a background investigation after learning of Francisco’s alleged on-the-job intoxication through a February report in The Journal Times.
It was during the background investigation that Francisco signed a form indicating that she never had resigned a job for immoral conduct, records show.
Burlington police released records of the Oct. 10 arrest in February. By that time, Francisco had been hired in Waterford.
State records indicate that Francisco missed eight or nine days of work at Trailside Elementary, and told the district in January that she was “checking into a clinic.”
According to state investigators, Waterford school officials suspected that Francisco was intoxicated during two phone calls they had with her.
The 15 states with the most teens driving under the influence
Intro
Photo Credit: Alamy Stock Photo
Since the passage of the National Minimum Legal Drinking Act in 1984, the legal age at which someone can purchase and consume alcohol in the U.S. is 21. Despite the higher legal drinking age and stringent punishments for offenders, underage drinking and its associated consequences are still a major problem.
In 2017, 29.8 percent of teens engaged in underage drinking. According to the 2015 National Survey on Drug Use and Health (NSDUH), about 623,000 teenagers ages 12-17 also suffer from an alcohol use disorder (abuse or dependence), accounting for 2.5 percent of individuals in this age group.
Research indicates that drinking underage can lead to a range of negative consequences, including issues with adolescent brain development, increased risk of sexual assault, and increased risk of traffic fatalities. While 3.1 percent of adults report driving after having too much to drink, 5.5 percent of teens nationwide have reported driving after drinking any alcohol, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
The good news is that statistics on teen alcohol use and drunk driving are improving. The percentage of teens who reported using alcohol declined from more than 50 percent in 1991 to less than 30 percent in 2017. Similarly, 16.5 percent of U.S. teens in 2017 reported riding in a car with a driver who had been drinking alcohol—a decline of more than 23 percentage points during the same time period.
Driving under the influence endangers not only the driver’s life, but also the lives of passengers, pedestrians, and other drivers on the road. Drunk driving traffic fatalities represent almost a third of all driving fatalities. Among the 37,133 motor vehicle fatalities in 2017, 10,874 involved a driver with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08 or higher.
At the state level, there isn’t a statistically significant correlation between drunk driving fatality rates and the proportion of adults who report driving after having too much to drink. However, there is a significant correlation between state-level drunk driving fatality rates and the proportion of high school students who report drinking and driving. States with larger shares of high school students who drink and drive tend to have more drunk driving deaths per capita.
For example, only 2.8 percent of high schoolers in Utah report driving after drinking alcohol, and there are only 1.7 drunk driving traffic deaths per 100,000 people in the state. By contrast, in Arkansas, 10.7 percent of students report driving after drinking, and the state’s drunk driving fatality rate is 4.8. Nationwide, the number of drunk driving deaths per 100,000 people is 3.4.
In addition to the health and safety concerns associated with underage drinking, there are staggering financial costs as well. The CDC estimates that underage drinking costs the U.S. around $24 billion a year. Similarly, motor vehicle crashes involving alcohol amount to more than $44 billion per year. The financial costs of alcohol-related collisions encompass healthcare, property damage, and lost workplace productivity.
To find where teens are most likely to drive under the influence, researchers at CheapCarInsuranceQuotes.com analyzed data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention High School Youth Risk Behavior Surveillance System (YRBSS). They ranked states by the percentage of teens who reported driving after drinking one or more times in the past 30 days. Here’s what they found.
15. Idaho
Photo Credit: Alamy Stock Photo
- Teens who drove when they had been drinking: 6.0%
- Teens who rode with a driver who had been drinking: 15.9%
- Teens who drank alcohol: 26.5%
- Adults who drove after having too much to drink: 2.9%
- Drunk driving traffic deaths: 3.5 per 100k people
14. Arizona
Photo Credit: Alamy Stock Photo
- Teens who drove when they had been drinking: 6.2%
- Teens who rode with a driver who had been drinking: 19.2%
- Teens who drank alcohol: 33.1%
- Adults who drove after having too much to drink: 2.1%
- Drunk driving traffic deaths: 4.0 per 100k people
13. Connecticut
Photo Credit: Alamy Stock Photo
- Teens who drove when they had been drinking: 6.3%
- Teens who rode with a driver who had been drinking: 17.2%
- Teens who drank alcohol: 30.4%
- Adults who drove after having too much to drink: 3.2%
- Drunk driving traffic deaths: 3.4 per 100k people
12. Nebraska
Photo Credit: Alamy Stock Photo
- Teens who drove when they had been drinking: 6.3%
- Teens who rode with a driver who had been drinking: 22.1%
- Teens who drank alcohol: 24.4%
- Adults who drove after having too much to drink: 5.1%
- Drunk driving traffic deaths: 3.6 per 100k people
11. Kansas
Photo Credit: Alamy Stock Photo
- Teens who drove when they had been drinking: 6.4%
- Teens who rode with a driver who had been drinking: 18.6%
- Teens who drank alcohol: 29.9%
- Adults who drove after having too much to drink: 2.9%
- Drunk driving traffic deaths: 3.6 per 100k people
10. Iowa
Photo Credit: Alamy Stock Photo
- Teens who drove when they had been drinking: 6.5%
- Teens who rode with a driver who had been drinking: 20.8%
- Teens who drank alcohol: 27.6%
- Adults who drove after having too much to drink: 5.2%
- Drunk driving traffic deaths: 2.9 per 100k people
9. New Mexico
Photo Credit: Alamy Stock Photo
- Teens who drove when they had been drinking: 6.5%
- Teens who rode with a driver who had been drinking: 20.4%
- Teens who drank alcohol: 26.2%
- Adults who drove after having too much to drink: 2.0%
- Drunk driving traffic deaths: 5.9 per 100k people
8. North Dakota
Photo Credit: Alamy Stock Photo
- Teens who drove when they had been drinking: 6.5%
- Teens who rode with a driver who had been drinking: 16.5%
- Teens who drank alcohol: 29.1%
- Adults who drove after having too much to drink: 4.7%
- Drunk driving traffic deaths: 6.2 per 100k people
7. District of Columbia
Photo Credit: Alamy Stock Photo
- Teens who drove when they had been drinking: 7.0%
- Teens who rode with a driver who had been drinking: 22.1%
- Teens who drank alcohol: 20.5%
- Adults who drove after having too much to drink: 3.3%
- Drunk driving traffic deaths: 2.3 per 100k people
6. Texas
Photo Credit: Alamy Stock Photo
- Teens who drove when they had been drinking: 7.1%
- Teens who rode with a driver who had been drinking: 20.8%
- Teens who drank alcohol: 26.8%
- Adults who drove after having too much to drink: 4.3%
- Drunk driving traffic deaths: 5.2 per 100k people
5. Vermont
Photo Credit: Alamy Stock Photo
- Teens who drove when they had been drinking: 7.3%
- Teens who rode with a driver who had been drinking: 17.9%
- Teens who drank alcohol: 33.0%
- Adults who drove after having too much to drink: 2.9%
- Drunk driving traffic deaths: 2.9 per 100k people
4. South Carolina
Photo Credit: Alamy Stock Photo
- Teens who drove when they had been drinking: 7.5%
- Teens who rode with a driver who had been drinking: 18.1%
- Teens who drank alcohol: 25.4%
- Adults who drove after having too much to drink: 3.1%
- Drunk driving traffic deaths: 6.3 per 100k people
3. Montana
Photo Credit: Alamy Stock Photo
- Teens who drove when they had been drinking: 7.6%
- Teens who rode with a driver who had been drinking: 19.8%
- Teens who drank alcohol: 33.1%
- Adults who drove after having too much to drink: 3.7%
- Drunk driving traffic deaths: 5.4 per 100k people
2. Louisiana
Photo Credit: Alamy Stock Photo
- Teens who drove when they had been drinking: 10.0%
- Teens who rode with a driver who had been drinking: 28.2%
- Teens who drank alcohol: 34.0%
- Adults who drove after having too much to drink: 4.6%
- Drunk driving traffic deaths: 4.7 per 100k people
1. Arkansas
Photo Credit: Alamy Stock Photo
- Teens who drove when they had been drinking: 10.7%
- Teens who rode with a driver who had been drinking: 26.3%
- Teens who drank alcohol: 25.7%
- Adults who drove after having too much to drink: 3.1%
- Drunk driving traffic deaths: 4.8 per 100k people
Methodology and full results
Data on teen drinking patterns is from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention High School Youth Risk Behavior Surveillance System (YRBSS). Details for the reported metrics are described below:
- Teens who drove when they had been drinking: in a car or other vehicle, one or more times during the 30 days before the survey, among students who had driven.
- Teens who rode with a driver who had been drinking: in a car or other vehicle, one or more times during the 30 days before the survey.
- Teens who drank alcohol: at least one drink of alcohol, on at least 1 day during the 30 days before the survey.
Adult drinking and driving statistics are from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System (BRFSS), and alcohol-related traffic death statistics are from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Fatality Analysis Reporting System (FARS). For the purpose of this report, drunk driving fatalities are those in which the highest driver blood alcohol concentration involved in the crash was above the legal limit of 0.08.
All data is for 2017, the most recent available year. States are ordered by the percentage of teens who report driving when they had been drinking. The CDC does not provide this data for the following states: Alabama, Delaware, Georgia, Hawaii, Indiana, Kentucky, Maine, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, South Dakota, and Wyoming.