State review critical on Town of Waterford's bid for village status; town failing to meet some standards

TOWN OF WATERFORD — The town’s proposal to recreate itself as the Village of Tichigan is drawing questions and criticisms from the state regulators who could decide the matter by next month.
Stay connected with local news, sports and politics. Unlock six months of unlimited access for only $1.
The Wisconsin Incorporation Review Board met Thursday to consider whether the town’s petition meets the state’s standards for allowing creation of a new village.
The town wants to change itself to a village — a different kind of municipality with more autonomy — to fend off annexation of some of its territory by the neighboring Village of Waterford.
But state officials on Thursday said the town’s proposal fails to meet state standards in several respects. One board member even questioned whether residents of the town truly want to form a new village.
“It’s not really the entire town that wants to do it,” board member Rich Eggleston said.
Several residents previously have spoken out against the move, saying they fear that creating a new village would mean higher taxes and would bring other unwanted changes for the community.
‘I will take any bet’
Town officials on Thursday offered to provide the state with more information in an effort to bolster their case for creating the Village of Tichigan. If the state approves the change, the final hurdle would be a public referendum for town voters to decide “yes” or “no.”
Town Chairman Tom Hincz assured state regulators that most residents support the incorporation effort. Hincz even offered to make a wager that the referendum, if allowed, would pass by a wide margin.
“I will take any bet,” he said.
The five-person state review board plans to hold one more meeting and then issue a decision by November.
Town leaders initiated the process of seeking village status in July 2019, citing a desire to protect their borders against annexation by the Village of Waterford. State law gives villages more authority than towns in blocking such annexation moves.
Village of Waterford officials are opposing the incorporation effort, saying it would thwart the rights of town property owners who want to be annexed into the village.
Village attorney Stan Riffle participated in Thursday’s state review meeting and said repeatedly that the town’s proposal fails to meet the state’s standards for creating a village.
“There is no other conclusion but that they do not meet the standard,” Riffle said.
Requirements
Under state law, a town seeking village status must demonstrate that its physical layout is compact and homogeneous, that it has room for new development, and that its tax base is adequate to provide needed services, among other standards.
Erich Schmidtke, a staff member with the state review board, provided a point-by-point analysis of the town’s proposal — and found several deficiencies.
Schmidtke said the physical layout of the town is not compact and homogeneous because Tichigan Lake and the Fox River divide the area, making it difficult for roads and highways to connect and separating entire neighborhoods from one another.
Of the lake, Schmidtke said: “It tends to be a unifying feature. But it may be a barrier.”
On the issue of future development, Schmidtke reported that the town has about 20 square miles of land available. But he questioned the prospects for new development, considering that the town does not provide municipal water service.
The town in recent years has issued permits for about 20 new homes a year, which Schmidtke said does not seem adequate for such a large town.
“We’re dealing with such a vast area,” he said. “That’s going to take a while to fill in.”