State review critical on Town of Waterford's bid for village status; town failing to meet some standards

Village attorney Stan Riffle participated in Thursday’s state review meeting and said repeatedly that the town’s proposal fails to meet the state’s standards for creating a village.

“There is no other conclusion but that they do not meet the standard,” Riffle said.

Requirements

Under state law, a town seeking village status must demonstrate that its physical layout is compact and homogeneous, that it has room for new development, and that its tax base is adequate to provide needed services, among other standards.

Erich Schmidtke, a staff member with the state review board, provided a point-by-point analysis of the town’s proposal — and found several deficiencies.

Schmidtke said the physical layout of the town is not compact and homogeneous because Tichigan Lake and the Fox River divide the area, making it difficult for roads and highways to connect and separating entire neighborhoods from one another.

Of the lake, Schmidtke said: “It tends to be a unifying feature. But it may be a barrier.”