State restaurant/tavern leaders: Pandemic's impact 'is going to be felt for years’ locally, nationally

RACINE — For restaurant and bar owners within the City of Racine and elsewhere, the COVID-19 pandemic has been an unprecedented challenge.
Caught between a rock and a hard place, Racine taverns and restaurants are facing significantly depressed sales at the same time they’re facing monthly bills for fixed ongoing operating costs and incurring new liabilities for adjusting longstanding business plans to COVID-friendly models. Simultaneously, they are adopting a variety of COVID-driven health and safety protocols for protecting the health of staff and customers alike.
Even as restaurants nationwide call for another round of federal aid, there remains no guarantee the $2.2 trillion CARES Act will get a follow-up, as Republicans and Democrats in Washington have failed to agree on how much aid should be given out and how it will be distributed.
The City of Racine’s Nov. 27 enactment of Phase 5 Safer Racine ordinance revisions, lowering indoor occupancy limits on city restaurants and bars from 50% to 25%, have significantly added to the challenges.
‘Economic devastation’
Calling the move “economic devastation” for the city’s restaurants and bars, Wisconsin Restaurant Association President and CEO Kristine Hillmer said the effects of Racine’s reduced restaurant and bar occupancy limits will be long-lasting.
“The long-term impact is going to be felt for years,” Hillmer said. “It’s been a really tough eight months, and restaurants have been fighting really hard to do everything they can to keep their businesses afloat, keep their staff employed and keep everybody safe. It’s really disheartening to see the additional capacity limits.
“We see restaurants being creative, innovative and doing everything they can to survive, but when capacity limits come down after eight months of trying to survive it’s just a brutal blow.”
Pete Madland, executive director of the Tavern League of Wisconsin, agrees.
“It’s devastating,” he said of the city’s move. “They can’t pay their bills with a 25% occupancy limit. You still have your labor costs, your mortgage costs. A lot of the fixed costs are too high to overcome; 25% is not feasible to keep doors open. The COVID impact is one thing, but then to put a 25% limitation on top of that, it really magnifies the problem.
“Twenty-five percent is not a number that works. The Tavern League would love to sit down with lawmakers … and work on a percentage that would be feasible for our members and also help address the issue.”
Statewide rules remain unlikely as orders by Gov. Tony Evers were struck down in courts upon challenges from Republicans, who have repeatedly preached giving localities control of COVID responses rather than having uniform statewide rules.
The Journal Times reached out to City of Racine Public Health Administrator Dottie-Kay Bowersox for comments. None were received as of press time.
Major state industry
The restaurant industry is a substantial portion of Wisconsin’s economy, according to statistics from the WRA, a nonprofit that represents 7,000 restaurant locations statewide.
In 2018, Wisconsin’s 12,796 eating and drinking establishments generated $10.1 billion in estimated sales, a figure projected at $10.7 billion for 2019. Last year, 284,600 restaurant and food-service jobs represented 9% of Wisconsin’s workforce, in pre-COVID days ranking as one of the largest private industry employers industries in the state. The restaurant industry also plays a vital role in Wisconsin tourism, with $3.9 billion in visitor food and beverage spending in Wisconsin in 2019, representing 26% of overall visitor spending.
The impact of the pandemic on Wisconsin’s restaurant industry has been profound, with an estimated $630 million in lost restaurant sales in April 2020 alone. Figures provided by the WRA indicate 86% of state restaurant operators have laid off or furloughed some 136,000 employees since the start of the outbreak.
Other stark figures from the WRA show that 70% of restaurant operators say it is unlikely that their restaurant will be profitable within the next six months. Another 53% of operators say their operational costs are higher than they were prior to the outbreak. And 37% of operators say it is unlikely their restaurant will still be in business in six months without an additional relief package from the federal government.
In the WRA’s latest data, from September, Hillmer said the latter figure rises to “almost half of restaurants” indicating they will likely go out of business without additional federal economic assistance.
Support Local Journalism
“We need folks to understand the devastation and the brutal nature of the economic impact on restaurants,” Hillmer said of COVID. “When you think of the impact of that on the overall economy, it’s immense. Restaurants are one of the biggest private-sector employers combined, not only in the state but in the country, and it was the hardest hit, the first one shut down.
“And it’s not just the restaurant owners and the staff that are impacted, it’s also the ripple effect of that — the suppliers, the farmers that grow the food. Restaurants a lot of times are the heartbeat of the local Main Street. Think about the effect on a community like Racine if half of your restaurants potentially go out of business. The impact is going to be immense.”
Added Madland: “Places are closing left and right. I travel the state with my job and I see ‘closed’ signs up all over the place.”
‘We’re being unfairly targeted’
Hillmer said restrictive 25% indoor occupancy limits in place in Racine, Dane County and Milwaukee unfairly target restaurants and bars even as local officials say they are necessary to prevent unsafe gatherings.
“Those restaurants that are doing it right and doing it safely, you’re not seeing the spread of the virus there and that … is telling me that the safety protocols are working,” Hillmer said. “By far the biggest spread is private events and things that people are doing in their homes … but they can’t regulate that, so they regulate restaurants. It’s just disheartening.”
Dane County, which has had a 25% occupancy limit on restaurants and bars since July, provides insight into the long-term economic toll of such restrictive measures.
“It’s impacted the bars, restaurants and supper clubs there dramatically,” Madland said. “We’ve had some longtime businesses close their doors because they can’t survive. It’s had a negative impact on business, no doubt about that.”
Hillmer agrees.
“I can tell you from talking to a lot of restaurants in Madison is they are struggling,” she said. “It’s very, very difficult.”
While the City of Milwaukee has 25% occupancy limits in place for restaurants and bars, Hillmer said Milwaukee has put in place a “successful” provision for restaurant owners to operate up to 50% capacity if certain criteria are met under a Health Department-approved COVID safety plan.
No such provision exists in Racine.
Occupancy restrictions drive business elsewhere
Additionally, Hillmer said restrictive occupancy limits drive customers to less restrictive locales.
“What you’re going to see in Racine is people are still going to want to go out to eat,” she said. “What they’re going to do is go outside of Racine. That’s exactly what we’re seeing in Milwaukee and in Dane County. People are still going to do what they want to do, safely of course, and if they can’t do it locally they’re just going to move it outside of that jurisdiction.
“We’ve seen it over and over and over again, and not just in Wisconsin but in other parts of the country as well,” she continued. “When New York is really shut down, people just move … outside of New York City. Illinois is pretty locked down, so they’re coming into Wisconsin. This is naturally going to happen — people are going to do what they what they want to do and move around. Our job as restaurants is: How can we allow that to happen safely?”
Rising to the challenge
Hillmer said the state’s restaurant operators by and large have risen to the COVID-19 challenge, implementing a variety of health and safety protocols to ensure the safety of both customers and employees.
“We know that there’s a couple bad players, but the vast majority of restaurants are doing everything right,” she said. “Restaurants have heavily invested in safety protocols, whether it’s Plexiglas partitions or PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) or additional sanitization or even things being done with HVAC systems to help filter the air.”
Madland agrees.
“We encourage our members to follow the WEDC guidelines, to social distance, to wear masks and sanitize,” he said. “We feel that we can offer a safe environment for people like any other business.”
Old World Third Street vacant
A man walks along Third Street in Downtown Milwaukee
Officers in Milwaukee
Outside Major Goolsby's
Van leaving from inside the protective barrier
Getting some sun in an empty riverside park
A Federal Protective Service Police vehicle from the Department of Homeland Security
The DNC law enforcement barrier
Officer gets his gear out of his K-9 equipped vehicle
Officers exit a Milwaukee hotel near the DNC area
Mo's Irish Pub remains closed throughout what was supposed to have been a busy DNC week
Rock Bottom Brewery
Mike Atari
Empty streets
Empty streets
Forrest Darby, 76
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.