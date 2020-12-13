State restaurant/tavern leaders: Pandemic's impact 'is going to be felt for years’ locally, nationally

The impact of the pandemic on Wisconsin’s restaurant industry has been profound, with an estimated $630 million in lost restaurant sales in April 2020 alone. Figures provided by the WRA indicate 86% of state restaurant operators have laid off or furloughed some 136,000 employees since the start of the outbreak.

Other stark figures from the WRA show that 70% of restaurant operators say it is unlikely that their restaurant will be profitable within the next six months. Another 53% of operators say their operational costs are higher than they were prior to the outbreak. And 37% of operators say it is unlikely their restaurant will still be in business in six months without an additional relief package from the federal government.

In the WRA’s latest data, from September, Hillmer said the latter figure rises to “almost half of restaurants” indicating they will likely go out of business without additional federal economic assistance.

“We need folks to understand the devastation and the brutal nature of the economic impact on restaurants,” Hillmer said of COVID. “When you think of the impact of that on the overall economy, it’s immense. Restaurants are one of the biggest private-sector employers combined, not only in the state but in the country, and it was the hardest hit, the first one shut down.