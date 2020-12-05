State restaurant industry gets lifeline via more CARES Act-funded grants

RACINE — The COVID-19 pandemic has dealt a heavy blow to Wisconsin’s restaurant and food service industry.

On Wednesday, Gov. Tony Evers announced that a financial lifeline is on its way: $45 million in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funding as part of Phase 3 of Wisconsin’s “We’re All In” COVID relief initiative.

Unlike previous We’re All In grants, businesses will not have to apply for the grants, but will be identified and contacted directly by the Department of Revenue based on the businesses’ state tax records.

According to preliminary DOR estimates, restaurants will account for about 95% of the approximately 2,000 businesses to receive the funds. The program will target businesses with annual revenues of between $1 million and $7 million. Previous state grant programs have focused on businesses, including restaurants, with annual revenues of less than $1 million.

Tamara Lopiparo, co-owner of The Maple Table, 520 Main St. on Monument Square in Racine, said the funding will be a much-needed lifeline to restaurants in the $1 million to $7 million revenue range.