State restaurant industry gets lifeline via more CARES Act-funded grants

RACINE — The COVID-19 pandemic has dealt a heavy blow to Wisconsin’s restaurant and food service industry.
On Wednesday, Gov. Tony Evers announced that a financial lifeline is on its way: $45 million in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funding as part of Phase 3 of Wisconsin’s “We’re All In” COVID relief initiative.
Unlike previous We’re All In grants, businesses will not have to apply for the grants, but will be identified and contacted directly by the Department of Revenue based on the businesses’ state tax records.
According to preliminary DOR estimates, restaurants will account for about 95% of the approximately 2,000 businesses to receive the funds. The program will target businesses with annual revenues of between $1 million and $7 million. Previous state grant programs have focused on businesses, including restaurants, with annual revenues of less than $1 million.
Tamara Lopiparo, co-owner of The Maple Table, 520 Main St. on Monument Square in Racine, said the funding will be a much-needed lifeline to restaurants in the $1 million to $7 million revenue range.
“I think it’s great because a lot of the first rounds of grants that they did for the state … could only apply if you were under $1 million in revenue,” she said. “People that did more than $1 million in revenue weren’t able to get those grants. I think it’s a smart move on the state’s part to open it up to people that do have higher revenue because all businesses right now in the restaurant industry, no matter how big or how small you are, are suffering.”
Lopiparo, who co-owns the 18-month-old, farm-to-table fresh concept restaurant with her husband, Tony, is awaiting receipt of $5,000 in Phase 2 We’re All In funding. The Lopiparos were not eligible for Phase 1 funding.
“It’ll help with overhead, our operating expenses,” Tamara said of their Phase 2 grant, receipt of which is expected any day now. “It costs money every day to bring people in the door, turn the lights on, put the equipment on.”
Lopiparo said the pandemic has exacted a wide-ranging toll — on herself, her husband and their two small girls, on the restaurant, its 16 to 20 employees and their families.
“It’s just a roller coaster, you just never know what to expect,” she explained. “Business is down. It’s very difficult, very stressful, but we’re doing our best. Our most important thing is to keep our people working and keep the doors open. We just want to survive this. Hopefully, someday, things will get back to normal.”
Restaurants central to state economy
The 12,796 eating and drinking establishments underpinning Wisconsin’s restaurant industry in pre-COVID days — with 284,600 employees, 9% of Wisconsin’s workforce — generated an estimated $10.1 billion in sales in 2018 according to the Wisconsin Restaurant Association.
On Dec. 3, Evers and the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. announced that restaurants and other targeted small businesses affected by the pandemic are to receive $45 million in assistance, bringing the total assistance distributed to Wisconsin businesses this year to more than $220 million. Eligible businesses will receive a $20,000 grant by year’s end, beginning the week of Dec. 21.
This is the third phase of the We’re All In grant program from WEDC aimed at helping businesses weather the economic storm created by the pandemic. The first phase provided more than $65 million in grants to more than 26,000 businesses statewide, while the second phase is disbursing more than $120 million to more than 24,000 small businesses statewide.
The Phase 3 program, We’re All In For Restaurants, is aimed at businesses throughout Wisconsin that, as gathering places, have been challenged from the beginning of the pandemic while still being incredibly important employers and community members.
“Restaurants and other venues have been among the businesses hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Evers said in a statement. “They’ve made the tough decisions to keep employees and customers safe by restricting indoor seating, offering delivery and curbside pick-up, and providing outdoor tables. We greatly appreciate the changes they’ve made to prioritize the health and safety of our communities, but now with winter coming, we are glad to provide this support at a critical time.”
The program will be administered by the DOR in collaboration with WEDC.
Waiting for federal dollars
Funding for We’re All In programs comes from the CARES Act, which expires Dec. 31. Additional federal funds for small businesses have not yet been approved as both Democrats and Republicans in Washington blame the other for holding up the long-awaited follow-up to the CARES Act.
Wisconsin Restaurant Association president and CEO Kristine Hillmer said the Phase 3 grant recipients will be notified starting next week of their across-the-board $20,000 awards.
“Everybody’s suffering,” she noted. “Everybody is desperate to get any kind of funding available. Phase 1, Phase 2 and now Phase 3 are short-term dollars that are meant to be helpful … to get them over the hump. In order for the long-term sustainability of restaurants, we need the federal government to step up and do more … do those big dollar amounts that are gonna really make the big difference.”
Vos thanks Evers, blames lockdowns
Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester) welcomed news of Thursday’s Phase 3 grant announcement.
“I would like to thank the governor for focusing on the hospitality industry just as the Assembly GOP plan released this week,” Vos said in a statement. “Restaurants have suffered immensely from the local restrictions and lockdowns during the pandemic. These establishments are important fixtures in our communities and I’m pleased that federal dollars are going to help them through these difficult times.”
News of the impending $45 million in We’re All In For Restaurants grants was greeted with enthusiasm by Dave Blank, president and chief executive officer of Sturtevant-based Real Racine, a nonprofit marketing organization overseeing tourism promotion and development in Racine County.
“It is great to see that restaurants, one of the businesses at the heart of tourism, are now eligible for grants from the CARES Act funding,” Blank said in an email. ”The majority of these small businesses, which employ thousands of hard-working Wisconsin residents, are in desperate need of a financial lifeline to help them weather the upcoming winter. They’ve been forced to limit their hours of operation, the number of patrons, and their inside-versus-outside seating. They’ve taken the financial consequences of these protocols in the name of public safety. It is now time to thank them, in a small way, for their actions.”(tncms-asset)03bbeefc-1634-11eb-98c4-00163ec2aa77[3](/tncms-asset)
