State Republicans see a rising 'red wave' for 2022

Leaning into Evers’ sweeping moves early in the pandemic that closed businesses and schools in the hopes of slowing COVID-19’s spread, Republicans plan to build opposition as the Democrat seeks a second term. Farrow called his decisions “Draconian.”

Republicans plan to call for changes to election laws — “We have seen from Racine County and the Legislative Audit Bureau … there were some inconsistencies and irregularities with people filling out ballots,” Farrow said — but say they don’t want to lean to fully into the false claims of widespread fraud that Donald Trump has pushed since he lost last year.

Farrow says he has no concerns about how ballots that were counted, a break from Trump’s baseless claims the election was somehow hacked.

“Are we running on those (election fraud concerns)? No. But there needs to be clarity going forward into the next elections,” Farrow said, citing 48 recommendations of changes from the Legislative Audit Bureau to standardize elections across the state.