State Republican Party honors Barbara Scherrer

Barbara Scherrer, a longtime Racine County Republican volunteer, recently received the statewide “Terry Kohler Award” from the Republican Party of Wisconsin, the Racine County GOP announced in a news release late Wednesday night.

“Barbara is such a hard worker," state Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine, said in the news release. "She’s an absolutely awesome lady, with great integrity. She’s a phenomenal person, I can’t think of anyone more deserving."

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said in the news release: “As a teacher, a Republican activist and a person, Barbara Scherrer is outstanding. I was lucky to be one of her students. She’s part of the reason I am where I am today."

Originally a nun with the School Sisters of St. Francis in Manitowoc, she earned a teaching degree. After teaching in Peru, she returned to Burlington as an elementary and junior high school teacher.