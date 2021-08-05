State Republican Party honors Barbara Scherrer

Barbara Scherrer, a longtime Racine County Republican volunteer, recently received the statewide “Terry Kohler Award” from the Republican Party of Wisconsin, the Racine County GOP announced in a news release late Wednesday night.
“Barbara is such a hard worker," state Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine, said in the news release. "She’s an absolutely awesome lady, with great integrity. She’s a phenomenal person, I can’t think of anyone more deserving."
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said in the news release: “As a teacher, a Republican activist and a person, Barbara Scherrer is outstanding. I was lucky to be one of her students. She’s part of the reason I am where I am today."
Originally a nun with the School Sisters of St. Francis in Manitowoc, she earned a teaching degree. After teaching in Peru, she returned to Burlington as an elementary and junior high school teacher.
She was the first conservative woman elected to the Burlington City Council, the news release stated. She is a member of the Racine County Republican Party Board of Directors and longtime president of the Federation of Republican Women in western Racine County. Barbara is known to be willing to do all types of volunteering, from parades and county fairs, to staffing the office and rounding up volunteers, the news release stated.
“Barbara is the “go-to” person in western Racine County. She knows everyone, and everyone knows her. She brings others to action by her daily example,” said Racine County Republican party Chairman Richard Frazier.
The award is named after longtime Wisconsin businessman, philanthropist and Republican Terry Kohler.