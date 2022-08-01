State representative's ballot delivered to home of activist who claims he never requested it

TOWN OF DOVER — A ballot addressed to a state representative was delivered to the home of Harry Wait over the weekend.

But there is something different about this ballot. Wait says he didn't request it.

It is not clear who did.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission has yet to comment on the situation.

Behnke's ballot

Wait is the Racine County man being investigated by the Wisconsin Department of Justice. He admitted to intentionally committing felony election fraud in order to prove it was possible to request other people's absentee ballots online without providing photo ID in Wisconsin.

Under Wisconsin law, the state voter ID requirement demands that the ID only needs to be provided once to make absentee ballot requests. The Republican-controlled state Legislature passed a bill last year that would have required voter ID be presented for every request, but Gov. Tony Evers vetoed it, saying it would make it more difficult for some to vote — particularly older Wisconsinites and those with disabilities.

The ballot that arrived over the weekend was addressed to state Rep. Elijah Behnke, R-Oconto.

Behnke's ballot arrived at Wait's home in the same way that Racine Mayor Cory Mason's and other men's ballots were delivered Friday: with the voter's name on the envelope but with Wait's Shianne Street address, and the return address being listed as the appropriate municipal clerk's office for the voter.

Wait text messaged a Journal Times reporter Sunday, "I received an absentee ballot that I did not order" and provided a photo of Behnke's ballot envelope. The state-operated MyVote.Wi.gov website confirms that an absentee ballot for Behnke was requested to be sent to Wait's home. MyVote shows the request was made July 26, the same day Wait said he surreptitiously requested other voters' ballots.

Wait said he is contacting the Racine County Sheriff's Office for further investigation.

In an email Monday morning, a legislative assistant to Behnke, Jared Heckman, said, "Representative Behnke did not request his ballot be sent to Mr. Wait’s address. He is currently working with the authorities to determine what happened. We’ll keep you updated as things progress."

Elijah Behnke Elijah Behnke was first elected in April 2021. Less than a year later, in January 2022, he made headlines after being secretly recorded in his Capitol office. In that recording, Behnke: Called Assembly Speaker Robin Vos a “swamp creature."

Said he wants to punch Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.

Questioned the validity of Joe Biden's 2020 election win.

Said Republicans need to “cheat like the Democrats or bend the rules” to win upcoming elections.

Widespread, differing concerns

Wait's actions became widely known last week following:

A Facebook post from the Racine County Sheriff's Office Wednesday.

Wait admitting to apparent felonies to multiple journalists from local and national outlets including on camera Thursday and Friday.

Wait being publicly rebuked by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and Mason, and complimented by state Rep. Janel Brandtjen, R-Menomonee Falls, in statements Thursday.

Wait made his own address public when he uploaded a video of himself, illegally requesting ballots for Mason and Vos — among others — be sent to his home, to the video-sharing website Rumble.com on Thursday.

During an emergency WEC meeting Thursday, officials shared fears that Wait's actions could inspire copycats. Multiple WEC commissioners encouraged prosecutors to quickly bring charges against Wait as a deterrent against others who may aim to compromise elections.

“When people commit crimes, they should be referred (to prosecutors for criminal charges) and prosecuted. That would end it. That would end this game plan," Commissioner Mark Thomsen, a Democratic appointee, said. "As soon as a few people go to prison for falsely using people’s names, that’s going to stop.”

As of Sunday evening, Wait remained out of custody and not charged.

After Wait admitted what he did to Sheriff Christopher Schmaling and other officials via email at 3:13 a.m. Wednesday, the Racine County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post Friday that "Criminal arrests, where police physically place a citizen in handcuffs, are made after thorough investigations and the formulation of probable cause. Criminal arrests are not based upon late-night emails and requests to be arrested."

Wait said he has no plans to cast ballots on behalf of Vos, Mason or the friends of his whose ballots he said he was given permission to request.

He said his sole intent has been to draw attention to how easy it is for someone to use MyVote to request ballots intended for other people be delivered to any address.

Only those who have voted by mail previously can have their absentee ballot requested online via MyVote, without use of voter ID and without claiming to be indefinitely confined. The Racine County Sheriff's Office calls this online functionality a "vulnerability" to Wisconsin's election system.

Schmaling, in a statement Wednesday, said “I am disheartened by the apparent vulnerabilities in MyVote Wisconsin that are ripe for fraud, and everyone — no matter their political leanings — should join in requesting a thorough, statewide, investigation into this significant election integrity issue.”

A WEC spokesman has not yet replied to a request for comment regarding Behnke's ballot.

Among the questions asked of WEC by The Journal Times were: "Is it possible for WEC to find out if this ballot was requested at the same time and/or from the same IP address and/or from the same location that the other ballots requested by Wait were requested? Or can it be said who, from where requested Mr. Behnke’s ballot?"

Elections experts have pointed out that a scheme similar to Wait's would be unlikely to go unnoticed, especially on a wide scale. Should Behnke, Vos and/or Mason go to vote in the Aug. 9 election, election officials would almost certainly realize that absentee ballots in their names had already been requested, which would likely lead investigators to Wait since the ballots were sent to his home.

Wait and the group he is president of, HOT (Honest, Open, Transparent) Government, have repeatedly claimed the 2020 presidential election was fraudulent and have called for it to be overturned. Wait has campaigned in favor of Republican Assembly candidate Adam Steen, who wants to see the 2020 election overturned and has made that a central tenet of his primary challenge to Vos in District 63.