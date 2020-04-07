You are the owner of this article.
State reports 15 more COVID-19 deaths; 2,578 confirmed cases in Wisconsin
RACINE COUNTY — In the midst of Wisconsin's primary election Tuesday afternoon, the state reported that 15 more people across the state had died of COVID-19, bringing the total state count to 92. 

Two of the deaths so far have been in Racine County.

Racine County’s total number of confirmed cases is at 66, only one more than reported on Monday, according to the state's 2 p.m. announcement. 

According to new data, there are a total of 2,578 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin — an increase of 138 from Monday.

Tuesday marked the 13th consecutive day in which the number of statewide confirmed cases increased by at least 100. 

As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, 745 people in the state were hospitalized with COVID-19, about 29% of the total confirmed cases.

Elsewhere in the area, according to the DHS, the reported totals are: 112 confirmed cases in Kenosha County; 21 in Walworth County; 166 in Waukesha County; and 1,323 in Milwaukee County. There have been 49 deaths in Milwaukee County, the highest number of all the state's 72 counties.  

