RACINE COUNTY — While public-school teachers, parents and administrators are combing through the data to understand how their school did on the state report card, those associated with voucher schools will be doing the same thing.
Each year, the state Department of Public Instruction measures a school’s performance based on how it did on the state Forward exam, along with attendance rates and how well students from historically disenfranchised demographics increased their scores from year to year.
Perhaps no local voucher school made a bigger jump than EverGreen Academy, which last year received the grade “fails to meet expectations” from the DPI and this year has moved to the highest grade of “exceeds expectations.”
Grant Meier, founder and director of development for EverGreen, which has facilities in Mount Pleasant and Elwood Park, said that last year school officials took the DPI report card rating to heart and focused on improving.
“As we examined what happened, a lot of the kids didn’t take it seriously,” Meier said. “They raced through it, and this time we had them excited about taking the test and that made a difference.”
Meier said the school also hired a tutor and additional teachers to help improve scores.
“Just to be clear, we did not teach to the test; we got the kids to just be more comfortable,” Meier said. “And we got them to understand the importance of doing well on the test.”
Siena Catholic Schools of Racine
Teachers and administrators of the new Siena Catholic Schools of Racine plan to use the grades as additional information to improve their schools.
This is the first full year of the new Catholic school system which aims to place all of the City of Racine Catholic schools under a unified governing system to have better communication when it comes to curriculum. The system, which serves grades K-12, is made up of six schools: St. Catherine’s High School, Our Lady of Grace, John Paul II Academy, St. Joseph, St. Lucy and St. Rita.
Because it was their first time taking the Forward exam, St. Lucy and St. Rita schools did not have a grade as those schools had not been taking the test long enough to show how much the school has grown from last year to this year. But St. Catherine’s, Our Lady of Grace and John Paul II Academy all received a score of “meets expectations.”
“I’m very pleased to see the progress by our schools,” said Siena President Brenda White. “We have room to grow and Siena Catholic Schools is about growth for students and helping our students achieve academic excellence.”
St. Joseph School received a “meets few expectations,” but White said the grade is misleading.
White said that last year, St. Joseph did not have the free and reduced lunch program, which the school currently has. If the school had that program, it’s possible its score would have been weighted in a way that could have increased it.
“If you look at their achievement score, their achievement score is good,” White said, adding their growth and achievement scores are comparable to the schools that were graded better than them.
Unless something changes with the formula used to grade schools, it’s likely next year the Siena system will be given just one grade. White said because Siena applies to be part of the school choice program as a “system” instead of each individual school applying as it had in the past, it will probably receive only one grade next year.
“Part of the advantages of being a system is to create K-12 continuity, so there were a lot of advantages for us to come together as a system to support our schools and our students,” White said. “But by making that decision to become a K-12 system in the choice program, that meant the state cannot recognize our schools now moving forward for an individual report card.”
White said Siena officials are continuing to have conversations with the department on the issue.
Overall, White said, the system has implemented “shared professional learning days” to focus on the data collected.
“We’ve had multiple in-service days already this school year of looking at student assessment data and understanding how do we align our instruction to help each of our children be successful,” White said.
White said the system implemented Project Lead the Way at St. Catherine’s, 1200 Park Ave., to encourage interest in science, technology, engineering and math, and an elementary school counterpart at St. Lucy’s School, 3035 Drexel Ave.
“The state test is one source of data,” White said. “They’re important, they’re one tool for us to measure how we’re meeting the expectations, and I think having the opportunity to have that level of accountability is good for everybody.”
