State report cards to be released Tuesday

High points for the district included growth in math achievement on the internal MAP or measures of academic progress test for six out of the nine grades tested. The MAP is given to grades one through nine. The district also saw an increase in students deemed “ready” in math on the ACT Aspire, taken by students in grades 9 and 10. Unified students generally did better in science on the ACT and ACT Aspire than in the previous year.

School Board member Jane Barbian said she was encouraged by student growth in math, but was discouraged by a lack of growth in ELA, especially after the district implemented a new reading curriculum two years ago. She said she knew good things could come from that curriculum, especially since it gets kids reading more than they did in the past.

“I’m just wondering when those good things are going to happen, especially for our African American students,” Barbian said.

Achievement gap

Black students noticeably lagged behind white students when it came to overall scores and growth in most areas.

Daca said she agreed with Barbian, but added that it’s been four years since the new math curriculum was implemented, twice the time since the new reading curriculum was put in place.