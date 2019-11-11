State report cards to be released Tuesday

RACINE — State report cards are to be released Tuesday, which rate schools across Wisconsin.
While the grades haven’t been publicly released yet, Racine Unified officials are already evaluating last year’s academic progress.
Some areas of concern were that black students are still lagging significantly behind their peers in most areas and the district failed to make reasonable progress in writing last year, by its own standards.
Generally, Racine Unified students scored worse on the state Forward exam in 2018-19 than they did the previous year, much like other students across the state whose average scores also trended down. Scores and student growth on the Forward are major factors in school and district report cards, with the grades to be released based on 2018-19 scores. Last year, the district was graded “meets few expectations.”
The Forward exam is taken by students across the state in grades 3-8, and last year the percentage of Racine Unified students scoring proficient or advanced in writing decreased in all grades except for seventh. Scores also trended down in math and English language arts.
A report detailing student achievement on various internal and external standardized tests was presented to the School Board last week by Unified’s Chief Academic Officer Rosalie Daca. In the report, Daca gave the district a rating based on student growth in various subjects.
High points for the district included growth in math achievement on the internal MAP or measures of academic progress test for six out of the nine grades tested. The MAP is given to grades one through nine. The district also saw an increase in students deemed “ready” in math on the ACT Aspire, taken by students in grades 9 and 10. Unified students generally did better in science on the ACT and ACT Aspire than in the previous year.
School Board member Jane Barbian said she was encouraged by student growth in math, but was discouraged by a lack of growth in ELA, especially after the district implemented a new reading curriculum two years ago. She said she knew good things could come from that curriculum, especially since it gets kids reading more than they did in the past.
“I’m just wondering when those good things are going to happen, especially for our African American students,” Barbian said.
Achievement gap
Black students noticeably lagged behind white students when it came to overall scores and growth in most areas.
You have free articles remaining.
Daca said she agreed with Barbian, but added that it’s been four years since the new math curriculum was implemented, twice the time since the new reading curriculum was put in place.
“I don’t think this is indicative of the work teachers are doing in the classroom,” Daca said. “I think they’re seeing more classroom-based immediate growth than we’re seeing on these types of assessments.”
Barbian countered that whether it’s been two or five years, she believes growth should be apparent.
School Board Vice President Matthew Hanser attributed the achievement gap between black and white students at Unified to disciplinary issues instead of curricula.
“We as a board are well aware of suspension, expulsions and all sorts of behavior things that happen in classroom,” Hanser said. “We also know that our young black students are suspended at five times the rate of their white counterparts for the exact same infractions. There’s data around the country that support that.”
He said this seems to correlate to the achievement gap between black and white students.
“If our kids aren’t in the classroom, they ain’t learning,” Hanser said.
Students generally did better this year in reading on the ACT than they did last year, with increases in the percentage of students classified as “ready” in all demographic groups, except students with disabilities. The ACT is taken by 11th grade students.
However, the opposite was true when it came to ACT math scores, with a drop in overall readiness for all demographic groups.
Daca said to support continued improvement for students, her department would focus on expanded professional learning for staff, continued movement toward a standards-based learning system and continued work with teachers to set appropriate learning goals and action plans for students.
The board is set to vote on approval of Daca’s report during its next meeting, Nov. 18.