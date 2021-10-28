State rejects Town of Waterford's bid for higher authority as the new Village of Tichigan

TOWN OF WATERFORD — A state review board on Thursday threw out the town’s plan for remaking itself as a village, thwarting a strategy that was aimed at blocking annexation by neighboring municipalities.
The Wisconsin Incorporation Review Board dismissed the town’s proposal to create the new Village of Tichigan, on the grounds that the new village failed to meet state standards, including presenting the physical makeup of a cohesive community.
The ruling means that unless town officials successfully appeal the matter in court, a two-year effort at bolstering the town’s borders will end in failure. Keeping up the fight would mean taking the matter to the Wisconsin Court of Appeals.
Waterford Town Board member Tim Szeklinksi said he was unsure whether the town would appeal, although he was not ruling it out.
“I don’t know what the next step is,” Szeklinksi said. “I’m all for keeping my options open.”
Another board member, Dale Gauerke, said appealing the decision would be a “waste of time.” Gauerke said the town instead should turn its attention to rebuilding relations with the neighboring Village of Waterford, which opposed the incorporation effort.
Gauerke said he, too, opposed the incorporation effort when it was first discussed.
“I’m kind of hoping that we can put this behind us,” he said.
Town Chairman Tom Hincz and other Town Board members either declined to comment or could not be reached for comment.
Referendum would have been next
If the Review Board had approved the town’s petition, a public referendum among town voters would have been the next and final hurdle before creating the Village of Tichigan.
The town wanted to change itself to a village — a different kind of municipality with more autonomy — to fend off annexation of some of its territory by the neighboring Village of Waterford.
Village of Waterford officials opposed the incorporation effort, saying it would undermine the rights of town property owners who want to be annexed into the village.
Stan Riffle, an attorney representing the village, said Thursday he agreed with the Review Board’s ruling that the town’s incorporation petition fell short of the state’s standards.
“The board was exactly on point,” Riffle said.
Two-year process
Town leaders initiated the process of seeking village status in July 2019, citing a desire to stop annexation by the Village of Waterford. State law gives villages more authority than towns in blocking such annexation moves.
As required by state law, the petition began in Racine County Circuit Court, where a judge cleared the way for the matter to advance to a review by the Wisconsin Incorporation Review Board.
The review board ruling approved Thursday as a “draft determination” will be filed with the circuit judge by Nov. 8, at which point the judge will dismiss the town’s petition as a court case.
Only one standard met
The state found that the proposed Village of Tichigan met only one of the state’s standards, tax revenue, which means that there would be a tax base large enough to raise money for funding basic needs of the new village.
But the petition failed to meet four other standards for creating a new village. State officials found that the proposed village was not sufficiently compact and homogenous; that it could not provide many services as well as the neighboring Village of Waterford could; that it did not have enough potential for future urban development; and that incorporating as a village might hinder resolution of government problems in the region.
The town covers about 33 square miles, with a population of 6,562. The area is largely divided by Tichigan Lake and the Fox River.
“For those living along Tichigan Lake and the Fox River, the waterways may function as a unifying feature, as evidenced by the many social and outdoor recreational opportunities they provide,” the state ruled. “However, for residents of western, southern, and southeast portions of the proposed village, these waterways may function as a barrier, not only physically but also socially.”
On the issue of hindering government solutions, the state noted that Town of Waterford officials have tried negotiating border agreements with some neighbors, but not with the Village of Waterford. And because the village is better suited than the town to provide most basic services in the area, the state concluded: “Incorporation could make future service provision to some residents more problematic.”
The five-member Review Board did not vote on the ruling Thursday, but all five members said they agree with the findings and with the determination that the town’s petition should be thrown out.
Board member Rich Eggleston said the Town of Waterford and Village of Waterford appear to be neighbors who cannot get along — but who “pretend” to get along.
“This is not the way that government should be done,” Eggleston said.
On the issue of presenting a compact and homogenous village map, board member William Goehring said the town cannot meet that standard, because Tichigan Lake and the Fox River are insurmountable obstacles.
“The geography is really the enemy here,” Goehring said. “No way around it.”