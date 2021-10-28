State rejects Town of Waterford's bid for higher authority as the new Village of Tichigan

The town covers about 33 square miles, with a population of 6,562. The area is largely divided by Tichigan Lake and the Fox River.

“For those living along Tichigan Lake and the Fox River, the waterways may function as a unifying feature, as evidenced by the many social and outdoor recreational opportunities they provide,” the state ruled. “However, for residents of western, southern, and southeast portions of the proposed village, these waterways may function as a barrier, not only physically but also socially.”

On the issue of hindering government solutions, the state noted that Town of Waterford officials have tried negotiating border agreements with some neighbors, but not with the Village of Waterford. And because the village is better suited than the town to provide most basic services in the area, the state concluded: “Incorporation could make future service provision to some residents more problematic.”

The five-member Review Board did not vote on the ruling Thursday, but all five members said they agree with the findings and with the determination that the town’s petition should be thrown out.

Board member Rich Eggleston said the Town of Waterford and Village of Waterford appear to be neighbors who cannot get along — but who “pretend” to get along.