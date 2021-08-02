State regulators hear arguments today in Town of Waterford's bid for village status

Houston said private landowners currently in the town want to be annexed into the village, primarily for better sewer and water service to spur development on their land. Creating the Village of Tichigan to lock down the borders, he said, would deprive those landowners.

“It’s the rights of the property owners,” Houston said. “That’s why the village is fighting this — it’s for the property owners.”

State law allows villages greater authority than towns in blocking annexation from neighboring municipalities.

The existing Town of Waterford has about 6,300 residents while the Village of Waterford has a population of about 5,500.

Two-year process

The town initiated its incorporation effort in July 2019 and filed a required petition six months later in Racine County Circuit Court. State law gives circuit judges authority to determine whether such a petition qualifies to be considered by the state review board.

A judge’s ruling in June 2020 cleared the way for state review — and for Monday’s public hearing as part of the process.