State regulators hear arguments today in Town of Waterford's bid for village status

TOWN OF WATERFORD — A border battle is playing out in public today, and the outcome could impact the town’s effort to reinvent itself as the Village of Tichigan.
State regulators reviewing the town’s petition to incorporate as a village are planning a public hearing to gather input from both supporters and opponents of the move.
The hearing, which will include an opportunity for the general public to speak, is scheduled for 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. today at the town hall, 415 N. Milwaukee St.
Town officials are trying to form a village as a way of protecting the town’s borders by preventing the neighboring Village of Waterford from annexing territory into the village.
Opponents in the Village of Waterford counter that the town is infringing on property owner rights by seeking to block private landowners who want to join the village through annexation.
Both sides are voicing confidence as they prepare to square off in testimony before the Wisconsin Incorporation Review Board.
“I think we are, in my opinion, in a good position,” Town Chairman Tom Hincz said.
Incorporation Review Board
After today’s hearing, the Incorporation Review Board will issue a decision by November on whether the town meets the requirements under state law to qualify for changing itself into a village.
If the state approves incorporation, the final step will be a public referendum for voters throughout the town. And if voters cast ballots saying they want to become the Village of Tichigan, the change becomes official.
Erich Schmidtke, spokesman for the state review board, said today’s public hearing is an important part of the process.
Schmidtke said board members will be listening closely for testimony that could guide their decision later on whether the Town of Waterford meets the state’s standards for becoming a village.
“There’s a lot of good information that normally comes from these public hearings,” he said.
Specific criteria
State law sets out specific criteria for creating new villages in Wisconsin, and an applicant must meet all of them. The criteria include having a defined “community center,” having sufficient population density, and having adequate tax revenue and government services.
Village of Waterford Chairman Don Houston said village officials will argue that the town fails to meet the criteria, including the needed population density.
Mostly, however, the village contends that town officials are mischaracterizing the border battle as a way of stopping the village from overtaking town residents through unbridled aggression.
Houston said private landowners currently in the town want to be annexed into the village, primarily for better sewer and water service to spur development on their land. Creating the Village of Tichigan to lock down the borders, he said, would deprive those landowners.
“It’s the rights of the property owners,” Houston said. “That’s why the village is fighting this — it’s for the property owners.”
State law allows villages greater authority than towns in blocking annexation from neighboring municipalities.
The existing Town of Waterford has about 6,300 residents while the Village of Waterford has a population of about 5,500.
Two-year process
The town initiated its incorporation effort in July 2019 and filed a required petition six months later in Racine County Circuit Court. State law gives circuit judges authority to determine whether such a petition qualifies to be considered by the state review board.
A judge’s ruling in June 2020 cleared the way for state review — and for Monday’s public hearing as part of the process.
The agenda for Monday indicates that the town will get 40 minutes to present its case, and the village will get 30 minutes to make its presentation opposing the town. The general public will be invited to make comments after each presentation.
Both sides have hired attorneys to represent them at the hearing.
Hincz said the town will argue that it meets all of the criteria for becoming a village. He also said officials will make clear that they have no agenda for annexing territory away from any of their neighbors.
“We are wanting to protect what we have now,” he said.
Over the years, town and village officials have attempted periodically to engage in negotiations, to resolve their differences by signing a boundary agreement. But such efforts have failed, and relations between the neighboring municipalities have grown strained.
Even leading up to the state review hearing, Houston said, the town and its supporters continue portraying the village as an aggressor which must be stopped.
“I’m so tired of the lies,” he said. “I get so frustrated.”