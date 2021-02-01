State Patrol reports responding to 15 crashes and 37 vehicle runoffs in SE Wisconsin over the weekend

Four of the crashes involved suspected or minor injury, but no major incidents were reported, officials said.
Local authorities were busy too.
A snowmobiler broke both of his legs in Caledonia early Sunday, the Racine County Sheriff's Office reported more than 50 other incidents of traffic crashes or motorists in need, and Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department deputies reported assisting 91 motorists between Saturday night and early Sunday afternoon.
A 20-year-old Racine resident was allegedly found to have more than 50 pounds of assorted drugs worth about $40,000 in his home, many of which resembled candy and most of which involved marijuana. A woman who was also in the home, where a 1-year-old was also found by law enforcement when they carried out a search warrant there, is facing criminal charges.
She was leaving him. He had been arrested for domestic abuse, but let out without cash bail and didn't turn over all his guns. Three days after Christmas, he killed her and then himself.
“For people who are not in a domestic abuse relationship, there’s a belief that if you just leave, (then the abuse) ends, which is not true." — Gricel Santiago-Rivera, executive director of End Domestic Abuse Wisconsin
Racine Unified students will have the option to return to school buildings beginning in March. This story details what grades will come back first, and the options parents have if they want their kids to continue learning virtually.
Wendy Rittenhouse put her head in her hands. “What’s wrong?” Kyle asked. “F------ dumb f------ on Facebook,” she responded quietly. “... They’re saying you’re a piece of s--- and I’m a piece of s--- mother. But it’s just f------ words.”