State Patrol reports responding to 15 crashes and 37 vehicle runoffs in SE Wisconsin over the weekend
State Patrol reports responding to 15 crashes and 37 vehicle runoffs in SE Wisconsin over the weekend

The Wisconsin State Patrol was busy across its Southeast Region this weekend.

A Winter Storm Warning was issued for many counties in Southeastern Wisconsin with some areas receiving over a foot of snow between Saturday afternoon and Sunday evening, Jan. 30 and 31.

According to a Sunday news release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, State Patrol troopers and inspectors in the region responded to:

  • 15 crashes
  • 37 vehicle runoffs
  • 31 motorist assists

Four of the crashes involved suspected or minor injury, but no major incidents were reported, officials said.

A Pleasant Prairie assist

A Pleasant Prairie Police officer assists a motorist who became stuck in the snow early Sunday.

Local authorities were busy too.

A snowmobiler broke both of his legs in Caledonia early Sunday, the Racine County Sheriff's Office reported more than 50 other incidents of traffic crashes or motorists in need, and Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department deputies reported assisting 91 motorists between Saturday night and early Sunday afternoon.

