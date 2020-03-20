State parks, trails remain open; entrance fees voluntary

During the COVID-19 emergency, Wisconsin state parks and trails will remain open to the public, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources stated Thursday, although the DNR added, “We will continue to monitor on-the-ground circumstances each day to determine if park closures become necessary.”

Currently, entrance fees are voluntary. Restrooms on state properties will remain open given there are enough resources, cleaning supplies and access to personal protective equipment for staff to maintain them.

Parks, law enforcement and property staff will be diligently ensuring groups larger than 10 do not congregate as well as provide routine sweeps of state park system properties.

The DNR has closed the following state buildings to the public: park headquarters, offices, visitor centers, nature centers, research stations, ranger stations, shooting ranges, fish hatcheries, shelters, showers, concessions, and indoor group camp buildings on all DNR-owned properties.

All campsites (Individual, group, and indoor) are closed through April 30.

Properties will continue to be staffed, and outdoor recreational opportunities (hiking, trails, fishing, hunting, etc.) remain open at this time.

"We recognize that spending time outdoors benefits both physical and mental health. Getting outdoors can also help relieve stress, especially during this public health emergency. A quiet walk does wonders to reduce our anxieties," stated DNR Secretary Preston Cole. "The DNR is committed to providing a safe environment for our visitors to enjoy, while protecting the health of our staff."

