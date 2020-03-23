State orders insurers to assist restaurants offering delivery

The state has ordered insurers "to assist restaurants who have begun offering delivery service to customers during the COVID-19 public health crisis."

In the order, coming from Insurance Commissioner Mark Afable and Gov. Tony Evers, insurers "must cover delivery services for restaurants on personal auto insurance policies and must offer coverage for hired drivers and non-owned automobiles as a rider on a restaurant’s general liability insurance if it is requested – both at no extra cost to the policyholders."

There are nearly 13,000 restaurants in the State of Wisconsin, many of which don't normally offer delivery but have started to in the wake of forced closures due to the COVID-19 epidemic.

The governor's order included an advisement that restaurants interested in the extra coverage should still contact their insurance agent/company directly.

In a statement, Evers said, "With the insurance industry stepping up to provide coverage for deliveries, restaurants and workers will have the protection they need to operate in this temporary economy."

Afable added: "It’s a small change but one that will help to preserve our economy, protect jobs, and maybe give all of us the hope that things will be back to normal again in the weeks and months to come.”