State officials caution against travel due to coronavirus

MADISON — Wisconsin health officials urged residents Tuesday to avoid non-essential travel following confirmation that the two latest people in the state who tested positive for COVID-19 had recently visited areas where the coronavirus is more widespread.

The warning came as schools and universities headed into spring break season, when many students and families were planning to go on vacation.

“We ask that you inform yourself and use your own best judgment about travel,” said Jeanne Ayers, state health officer, in a conference call with reporters. “We know this is happening in the world, we know it’s happening in the country. We expect this outbreak to reach Wisconsin.”

The first person who tested positive for the virus lives in Dane County and contracted it in China after traveling there in late January. That person has fully recovered, health officials said.