State officials caution against travel due to coronavirus

MADISON — Wisconsin health officials urged residents Tuesday to avoid non-essential travel following confirmation that the two latest people in the state who tested positive for COVID-19 had recently visited areas where the coronavirus is more widespread.
The warning came as schools and universities headed into spring break season, when many students and families were planning to go on vacation.
“We ask that you inform yourself and use your own best judgment about travel,” said Jeanne Ayers, state health officer, in a conference call with reporters. “We know this is happening in the world, we know it’s happening in the country. We expect this outbreak to reach Wisconsin.”
The first person who tested positive for the virus lives in Dane County and contracted it in China after traveling there in late January. That person has fully recovered, health officials said.
The second and third who tested positive were announced late Monday and Tuesday. One is from Pierce County in western Wisconsin along the Minnesota border and the other is from Dane County, which is home to the state capital of Madison and the University of Wisconsin’s flagship campus. Both had traveled to areas in the United States where the virus is more widespread, health officials said. They would not identify specifically where they had been, but both were in isolation after testing positive.
Seattle is the most hard-hit part of the country, with at least 22 deaths, but there are other pockets of the country where the virus is spreading, including New York City, Northern California and parts of Florida, Ayers said.
For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
The vast majority of people recover from the virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover. In mainland China, where the virus first exploded, more than 80,000 people have been diagnosed and more than 58,000 have so far recovered.