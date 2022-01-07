State of the Downtown and Achievement Awards will be held in person on Jan. 26

RACINE — After last year’s celebration was hosted virtually, the Downtown Racine Corporation’s State of the Downtown and Achievement Award presentation are set to be held in person.

The presentation is to occur at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 26 at 555 Main St., the Johnson Building Learning and Development Center. It is free and open to the public; free drinks and appetizers will be served.

“This is an opportunity to share Downtown’s recent success and celebrate the people, sponsors, and organizations that have made a difference,” said Kelly Kruse, executive director of the DRC. “We will reflect on the silver linings of 2021 and look ahead to the unprecedented opportunities we will have in 2022.”

“We admire and applaud all the innovation, creativity, and hard work that our downtown businesses have demonstrated this past year,” said M.T. Boyle, board chairman for the DRC. “We want to celebrate not just the award winners but all of those who strive to make Racine’s downtown the heart of our community.”

The presentation agenda will consist of the State of the Downtown address and the announcement of 2021’s Downtown Achievement winners. The address will include business development updates, capital improvements, economic impact of events and resources provided to help businesses throughout the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and what is to come in the new year, according to a release from the DRC.

The Downtown Achievement winners have been selected by the public through emailed submissions; over 50 nominations were submitted for this round of awards. The categories are:

Downtown Showcase Award:

An event, person or organization that has helped attract visitors and/or residents and helped to improve the overall image of downtown as an exciting, dynamic, happening place.

Corporate Citizenship Award:

An individual who has been a catalyst in improving downtown; has provided service to the downtown community and has worked tirelessly to promote downtown.

Best New Small Business Award:

A new retail shop, gallery or restaurant that has captured the attention of the marketplace and helped enhance downtown.

Downtown Champion Award:

A business or organization that is the ultimate citizen, supporting downtown through employment, facilities and sponsorship.

CPR Award:

The redevelopment of a downtown building or property that has helped enhance the overall downtown neighborhood and revitalize the area.

The 2020 Achievement Award winners were:

Downtown Showcase Award:

YogaRootsRacine for Bend and Brew event

Corporate Citizenship Award:

Stan and Mary Anderson for Venmo Challenge

Best New Small Business Award:

TaejaVu’s on Main

Downtown Champion Award:

Festival Foods

CPR Award:

Smok’d on the Water

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.