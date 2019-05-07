YORKVILLE — Racine County is preparing to embark on a new digital era in its services to residents.
In his State of the County address on Tuesday to the County Board, County Executive Jonathan Delagrave sent the message to the board that “change is inevitable.”
“We are setting the groundwork today for a tremendous future for our community,” Delagrave said in his address. “I’m proud of the steps we have already taken, and I challenge all of us, myself included, to question our old way of thinking and embrace new ideas, new models, and new heights of imagination.”
The county is planning to improve upon current services using technology.
In speaking to The Journal Times before the address, Delagrave said he wants the county to develop a “road map” to efficiently and accurately identify areas that need technological upgrades and he wants residents to give their take on the subject.
“We want it built from the ground up with a lot of stakeholder and citizen input on what they would like to see,” Delagrave said. “We want to hear from the community on what they would like to see and then develop a road map to accomplish some of these priorities that we’ve learned.”
With new technology comes issues with privacy, which Delagrave said he understands the concerns about personal data.
“As we learn more about digitizing our services and digitizing the county, we’re going to have to make that our highest priority as we walk through this,” Delagrave said. “If things need to be modified a little bit because of (privacy concerns) we’re going to make sure that happens.”
After the address, the County Board approved entering a contract with My Strategy Source LLC, a consulting service, to develop a long-term digital vision for the county. The contract costs about $30,000, however the county has received a $10,000 grant from the Wisconsin Counties Association to help offset the cost.
The county is planning to start to put together the road map this week and roughly 30 to 50 individuals from different backgrounds and demographics are to be interviewed in order to craft a specific survey for residents.
The results of the survey are to be completed before the 2020 budget cycle begins, that way the county can align its priorities for the coming budget based on the responses.
The plan is targeted to coincide with the City of Racine's move toward becoming a "smart city" and implementing new technology to aid public services.
“Obviously you can’t eat the apple all in one bite, but over time we’ll develop a long-term plan to be able to do some of this stuff,” Delagrave said. “We need to embrace digital counties and artificial intelligence … the technology is already here and we need to embrace this and be able to be a head of the game and maximize our workforce.”
Uplift 900
In his address Tuesday night at the County Board chambers at the Ives Grove Office Complex in Yorkville, Delagrave also shared some updates regarding the Uplift 900 program, which aims to put people with barriers to employment to work in the county.
Delagrave said the county has helped more than 140 people receive their GED or high school equivalency diploma and 250 residents have completed fully funded training.
“In addition to that, over 950 residents, many of them unemployed, underemployed, or ex-offenders, received work-readiness support, such as paid work experience, childcare, and transportation,” Delagrave said in his address. “For Racine residents who received short-term training in a skilled trade, they reported earning an average wage of over $17 per hour.”
Delagrave credited county staff for the success Uplift 900 has had and said staff have committed a significant amount of time to making it work.
“We’re starting to see the fruits of our labor,” Delagrave said in remarks to The Journal Times. “We want to continue in the direction that we’re heading. The next phase is the talent recruitment.”
Delagrave said he hopes the program can be a model for other counties and proves that “it’s not only doable, it’s working.”
“We’re able to work with them so that if other barriers arise, we can help them overcome that,” Delagrave said. “It’s really about the daily grind and working hard to making sure we’re doing those things for individuals who have a lot of barriers to employment.”
Juvenile detention facility
With the state closing Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake juvenile detention facilities and moving toward a regional approach to juvenile corrections, it is possible Racine County might be selected to house a regional juvenile detention facility.
Delagrave said that his administration plans to submit a proposal within the next few months to the state for such a facility.
“Ultimately, we put ourselves in a really good position to get awarded a grant,” Delagrave said. “This is a critical piece to what I believe is valuable to a resilient or healthy community or county. I think we can integrate a state-of-the-art facility that, not only will provide great care for those kids, but we believe (will keep them from entering) the adult (penal) system.”
Delagrave said in his address the county has a low recidivism rate, around 25%, and with its educational programs and “trauma-informed approach, and integrated mental health services and substance-abuse-treatment programs have led us to be a model for the whole state.”
However, legislation needs to pass at the state level to provide further guidance to what the regional facilities will actually encompass.
“We’re waiting for the state to release the requests for proposal, specifically about the SRCCCY (Secure Residential Care Center for Children and Youth),” Delagrave said in remarks to The Journal Times. “Once we get that, we’re going to submit our plan. We’ve gone pretty far on our own dime and we’re not willing to go any further on our own dime until the state, through their legislation, submits what the official RFP would look like.”
