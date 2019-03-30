RACINE COUNTY — Voters head to the polls Tuesday to select candidates for state and county courts, county executive and local municipal and school offices.
In three jurisdictions, voters will have the opportunity to weigh in on referendum questions. And in the southeast corner of the county, some residents will have the opportunity to vote in a primary for the state Legislature.
Polls are open 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.
On every ballot
Although only two are contested, five distinct elections will appear on every ballot in Racine County.
At the state level, conservative-backed Brian Hagedorn of Oconomowoc is going up against liberal-backed Racine resident Lisa Neubauer for a seat on the state Supreme Court. They are aiming to replace longtime Justice Shirley Abrahamson, who is not seeking another 10-year team on the court. Both Hagedorn and Neubauer currently serve on the state Court of Appeals, where Neubauer is the chief judge.
Their Appeals Court colleague, Mark Gundrum of Waukesha, is unopposed for re-election to the District 2 seat on the court.
In the Racine Circuit Court, Maureen M. Martinez of Racine is running uncontested to retain her Branch 3 judge seat, after being appointed last December by then-Gov. Scott Walker.
In Branch 7, incumbent Judge Jon Fredrickson of Caledonia, who was also sworn in last fall after being appointed by Walker, is being challenged by Jamie McClendon of Racine, a former public defender who now has her own private practice.
County Executive Jonathan Delagrave is running uncontested for re-election.
State Assembly
After Democrat Peter Barca was appointed by Gov. Tony Evers to lead the state’s Department of Revenue, his District 64 Assembly seat was vacated.
Thaddeus “Tip” McGuire, a Milwaukee County assistant district attorney from Somers; Gina Walkington, a former Planned Parenthood organizer from Bristol; and Spencer Zimmerman, a Super PAC Store information technology consultant from Janesville, are running in the Democratic primary on Tuesday in a quest to replace him. The winner will go on to face Republican Mark Stalker, a former Kenosha Unified board member, in a special election on April 30.
Voters in southeast Mount Pleasant, all of Elmwood Park, and part of far southwest Racine will be able to vote in that election.
City of Racine
Cory Mason is the only name on Tuesday's ballot for Racine mayor. But 6th District Alderman Sandy Weidner has registered as a write-in candidate, meaning election officials will have to specifically tally any write-in votes cast for her. The two ran against each other in the 2017 special election to succeed former Mayor John Dickert.
Each of the city’s eight odd-numbered districts are holding elections this year, and all but two of them are contested.
- District 1: Incumbent Jeff Coe, a toolmaker and former Council president, is being challenged by HOPE Safehouse and Neighborhood Watch volunteer Susan Wagner.
- District 3: Ricky Jarstad, who works as a caregiver and volunteers with the Neighborhood Watch, is taking on incumbent John Tate II, who is a social worker.
- District 5: Incumbent Steve Smetana, a Putzmeister employee, is facing off against former Racine Education Association President Jen Levie.
- District 7: Maurice Horton, who was appointed as alderman after Ray DeHahn died last September, is facing a challenge from Eric Mohr. Mohr’s name was removed from the ballot by the Wisconsin Election Commission due to a paperwork error, but the 61-year-old tool-and-dye worker is still campaigning as an official write-in.
- District 9: After six years as an alderman, Terry McCarthy is not seeking re-election. Aiming to replace him are Justin Coe, 55, Jeff Coe’s brother and a semi-retired repair technician, and Trevor Jung, 23, who works as a community engagement coordinator with Visioning A Greater Racine.
- District 13: In the city’s only three-way election, Parkside Assistant Professor Natalia Taft is running against Christina Seaman. Taft and Seaman’s names will both be on the ballot, but Mark Balcer is continuing his campaign as a write-in, despite having placed third in the primary election. Balcer jumped back into the campaign after The Journal Times reported on an alleged use of a racial slur in a text sent from a phone Seaman reportedly owned. Seaman has not responded to any calls for comment since the allegations arose.
Contested municipal elections
In Mount Pleasant, Incumbent Trustee Sonny Havn, the Village Board’s longest serving member, is being challenged by Bruce Hatcher, who is a retired carpenter.
In Caledonia, former state Assemblyman Thomas Weatherston is looking to return to the Village Board by replacing incumbent Jay Benkowski, the vice president of a family-owned rental property management company.
In Burlington, incumbent City Council aldermen in Districts 1, 2 and 3 are unopposed. But in District 4, incumbent Todd Bauman, an aggregate materials handler, is facing a challenge from high school art teacher Frank Korb.
For the first time in 11 years, sitting Union Grove Village President Mike Aimone faces a challenger: Steve Wicklund, who serves on the Community Development Authority.
Four people are vying for three Village of Sturtevant trustee spots: Nurse Kari Villalpando, fire protection sprinkler fitter Mike Rosenbaum, Racine Unified teacher Kevin Mielcarek and loss prevention security manager and former village police officer and firefighter Stuart Ten Cate. Two longtime trustees, John Johnson and Mark Villalpando, decided not to seek re-election. Kari is Mark Villalpando's daughter.
All three incumbent Elmwood Park trustees are running uncontested, although Village President Kathy Wells, who is retired, is being challenged by one of those trustees Ernie Rossi, who works in construction.
In Waterford, small-business owner Pat Goldammer is challenging three current village trustees — retiree Kathy Nargis, Crazy Train Saloon owner Troy McReynolds and subrogation analyst Tamara Pollnow .
In the county’s smallest municipality, Jo Gravitter and Dori A. Panthofer are running to be North Bay’s next village clerk. Incumbent Connie Mellem did not seek re-election.
School elections
Waterford High School District voters will get to vote “Yes” or “No” on a $9.95 million referendum proposal to be used to remodel, improve, upgrade and/or expand the school’s existing facilities.
After nobody initially filed to run in January for Racine Unified’s 9th District — representing the majority of Caledonia and Wind Point — stay-at-home dad Anthony Hammes and Kimberly Hoover, a litigation specialist at CNH Industrial Capital America, jumped in to run for the seat. They are aiming to replace past School Board president Robert Wittke, who was elected to the state Assembly last year and isn’t seeking re-election.
In Unified’s 1st District, Sturtevant residents Jared Bellis and Amy Cimbalnik are looking to fill in for current school board member Michelle Duchow, who isn’t seeking re-election.
Three names will be on the Burlington Area School District ballot, although one candidate — Mary Trottier — is no longer actively campaigning. Incumbents Kevin Bird and Barry Schmaling are vying for two School Board spots.
Four experienced names are shooting for the two spots up for election on the Union Grove High School District School Board. Former Union Grove Village Trustee Scott Katterhagen, who is also the current building and grounds supervisor at Union Grove Elementary, and Marcia Vlach Colsmith, a former School Board member and retired teacher, are taking on two incumbents: Dawn Van Ess, a retired teacher, and W. Steve McClelland, who has been on the School Board for 20 years.
Incorporation votes
Town of Raymond voters will be asked if the town should be incorporated as a village. That vote will be binding. The town received special authorization to hold the referendum as part of the state's Foxconn legislation.
In the Town of Burlington, voters will be asked if the town should “continue to explore the idea becoming a village.” That election is advisory, intended to let Town Board members know where residents stand as they weigh whether to take further steps toward incorporation.
