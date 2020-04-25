State legislators, staff members burn the midnight oil serving constituents during the pandemic

“I think there’s more pressure on my staff at this point because of the volume of calls coming into my office with questions," Wanggaard said. "It hasn’t been easy. It’s been a lot busier. They (staff members) are all splitting up those calls for service and working to resolve those for constituents as they come in. We’re not doing less work, we’re actually doing more work.”

Technology helps

Wanggaard noted technology has been a big help in helping make remote work at home possible for proactive social distancing in the fight against COVID-19.

“One of the things that we had in place that allows us to do that is that each one of my staff members has a VPN (virtual private network), a secure network that allows them to access their work computer from their home, and they can do that from a secure system just like I do …,” he explained. “We can do Zoom meetings, we can do virtual … like we just did with our virtual floor session…”

Coronavirus-related issues are heading the list of constituent concerns.