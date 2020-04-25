State legislators, staff members burn the midnight oil serving constituents during the pandemic

RACINE COUNTY — While many local residents are finding themselves with a lot of time on their hands during the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic and the extended “Safer at Home” order, Racine County state legislators and their staffs are facing a much different situation as they log long hours meeting constituent needs in this unprecedented time.
“We have been busier than ever,” said state Rep. Greta Neubauer, D-Racine. “We get many constituent calls and emails throughout the day, both expressing thoughts on policy that constituents would like us to take action on at the state level and, of course, many folks asking for assistance in applying for unemployment or accessing other government programs. My staff and I are working pretty much around the clock to try to get back to folks in a timely matter.”
State Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine, reported a similar spike of constituent contacts at his office.
“We still have to run the office, so my staff is still working — they’re just working from home,” Wanggaard said. “I’ve got individuals managing calls coming in, doing constituent services, connecting them to other parts of state government whether it’s unemployment, insurance issues they’re dealing with. … Whatever it is they’re calling about, we’re trying to get them plugged in to the state department that’s dealing with that issue or answer their questions or get answers for the questions they have.
“I think there’s more pressure on my staff at this point because of the volume of calls coming into my office with questions," Wanggaard said. "It hasn’t been easy. It’s been a lot busier. They (staff members) are all splitting up those calls for service and working to resolve those for constituents as they come in. We’re not doing less work, we’re actually doing more work.”
Technology helps
Wanggaard noted technology has been a big help in helping make remote work at home possible for proactive social distancing in the fight against COVID-19.
“One of the things that we had in place that allows us to do that is that each one of my staff members has a VPN (virtual private network), a secure network that allows them to access their work computer from their home, and they can do that from a secure system just like I do …,” he explained. “We can do Zoom meetings, we can do virtual … like we just did with our virtual floor session…”
Coronavirus-related issues are heading the list of constituent concerns.
“I’m hearing from people who are still going to work and are concerned that their workplaces are not taking appropriate precautions,” Neubauer said. “I’m hearing from people who are healthcare workers who are concerned about not having enough PPE (personal protective equipment) to safely do their jobs. I’m hearing from people who are trying to access unemployment for the first time and are having a hard time doing that and need our help. … People are needing quick responses. I’m very grateful to my staff for working so hard to respond to people so quickly.”
Wanggaard has had a similar experience on the Senate side.
“A lot of it’s been about things things like small business questions — what are we doing?" Wanggaard said. "A lot of it’s been about the immediateness of things being closed or really ratcheted down and the fear — of not just what this virus is or what it’s purported to be, but I think the outcomes of not being able to open your business … There’s a lot of stress about, ‘How am I gonna pay my bills? Is my business going to be able to survive?’
"A lot of it is also the stress of being hunkered down and not being able to do your normal stuff … and let a little steam off. A lot of it is people worried about their jobs — being able to come back to their job, or are they even going to have a job when this is all done.”
Neubauer said she is unaware of any job cutbacks among state workers at the present time because of COVID-19.
“Every state worker that I know of is working overtime to respond to the crisis and I’ve really seen an all-hands-on-deck attitude from state workers to help Wisconsin families, workers and businesses,” she said. “Legislative staff and my colleagues in the Legislature are helping constituents every day. Agencies are retraining and transferring workers to short-staffed programs like unemployment. Many people have been transferred over to DWD (Department of Workforce Development) to help staff the call stations.”
Human impact
As Assembly Speaker, the office of state Rep. Robin Vos, R-Rochester, has always generated a great deal of call volume. Since the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of calls has spiked to new levels.
“As the speaker, I get a ton of phone calls,” Vos said. “It’s not unusual to get a thousand calls and emails a week … The number of constituents calling significantly increased when this pandemic began. We’re seeing a much higher call volume.”
On his most current call sheet, Vos noted his office had logged 176 incoming calls from district residents alone in a 10-day period, not including the other calls received by his office.
For Vos, personal call-backs to constituents have always been an important part of his work in the Assembly, where he’s served since 2004.
“I’m a little bit different than many other politicians in the fact that, although I’m not perfect at it, I try really hard to call back constituents and have a personal conversation with them,” he explained.
On Saturday, April 18th, Vos said he made personal contacts with 75 constituents between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
“It’s a lot harder than people appreciate,” Vos said of taking constituent calls, citing the “emotional toll” of some of the stories he’s been hearing about lives utterly turned upside down by the COVID-19 pandemic. “I’ve done this for awhile, I’ve seen times before where it’s been really tough, but I’ve never had such heart-wrenching stories. I think we have no idea, until we get beyond this, about the social cost (of COVID-19) I think now, more than ever, it’s important to have that human contact and to listen to people.”
Vos recounted one recent call:
“I had a grown man the other day on the phone just bawling because his parents put their homes up for backing his business and they’re going to lose everything and what do I say to him? I listen. I tell him I agree with him, I understand his frustration," Vos said. "To a lot of people that sounds trite, but that’s literally all we can do in many cases.
"When this whole thing is said and done and it’s behind us in the rearview mirror, those are the things that stick with me that you don’t forget because they do have an emotional scar that’s left behind," Vos said. "Because those are things that, as an elected official, you want to help fix but you also have very limited capacity to do so.”
— Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester
