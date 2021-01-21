State leaders continue to blame federal 'overpromise' for slow vaccine rollout

While acknowledging that getting vaccinators online could have been done faster, “I think we’re doing the best we can,” Evers said. But “the rollout is still going to be bumpy.”

A tweet from the Wisconsin Republican Party responded to that claim: “Apparently, a vaccine rollout that is among the worst in the nation is the best @GovEvers can do.”

Wisconsin has been allocated 779,800 doses, but only ordered 473,300 of them, with another 197,000 being set aside for the skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. State leaders say that thousands more will be ordered before the week is out, but there remains concern about why the state’s orders have fallen around 100,000 doses short of its total allotment.

The reason for that, according to state leaders, was Wisconsin didn’t want to order doses it wasn’t definitely going to be able to use.

While Michigan and Maine have reported that some 16,000 doses of vaccine have been inadvertently destroyed due to temperature control problems, there have only been “a few” wasted vials in Wisconsin excluding those intentionally destroyed by a conspiracy theory-believing pharmacist in December, according to Willems Van Dijk.