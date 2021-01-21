State leaders continue to blame federal 'overpromise' for slow vaccine rollout

“We are still not getting enough of it (coronavirus vaccine) on a regular basis from the federal government,” Julie Willems Van Dijk, Wisconsin’s new acting head of the Department of Health Services, said plainly during a Thursday conference call with reporters. “This is going to take time.”
Willems Van Dijk was appointed to lead DHS after Andrea Palm left this week to join President Joe Biden’s administration.
At the moment, Wisconsin is receiving about 70,000 doses of vaccines per week from the federal government. That number isn’t expected to grow until mid-February, according to DHS. That means Wisconsin’s vaccination rate, which is still speeding up, likely won’t expand greatly for at least another month.
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers again blamed the federal government, led by the Trump administration until noon Wednesday, for the disappointing beginning to the rollout. Evers used the word “overpromise” to describe the federal government’s rollout as to why nationwide rollout has fallen short of expectations.
“We’re going to work with this administration like we worked with the last one,” Evers assured members of the press Thursday.
While acknowledging that getting vaccinators online could have been done faster, “I think we’re doing the best we can,” Evers said. But “the rollout is still going to be bumpy.”
A tweet from the Wisconsin Republican Party responded to that claim: “Apparently, a vaccine rollout that is among the worst in the nation is the best @GovEvers can do.”
Wisconsin has been allocated 779,800 doses, but only ordered 473,300 of them, with another 197,000 being set aside for the skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. State leaders say that thousands more will be ordered before the week is out, but there remains concern about why the state’s orders have fallen around 100,000 doses short of its total allotment.
The reason for that, according to state leaders, was Wisconsin didn’t want to order doses it wasn’t definitely going to be able to use.
While Michigan and Maine have reported that some 16,000 doses of vaccine have been inadvertently destroyed due to temperature control problems, there have only been “a few” wasted vials in Wisconsin excluding those intentionally destroyed by a conspiracy theory-believing pharmacist in December, according to Willems Van Dijk.
Wisconsin ranks 44th
Other states’ leaderships have blamed the federal government for slow rollout.
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said earlier this month: “If you are thinking the pace is too slow, I’m right there with you.”
Another reason for the slowdown was the requirement that Wisconsin has two doses stocked for every one person: an extra precaution to make sure nobody would receive only one of two necessary shots of the vaccine which also forced the state to wait before beginning vaccinations for some, particularly those in long-term care facilities.
The number of vaccinators — i.e. pharmacies, clinics, health departments, hospitals that are able to put shots in arms — has “almost doubled” in the new year, Evers said.
Not having more vaccinators ready to go earlier has been one of the primary criticisms of Wisconsin’s rollout.
Still, not every state has stuttered as Wisconsin has.
According to a Jan. 20 PolitiFact Wisconsin report, “Nationwide as of Jan. 13, Wisconsin ranked 41st out of all 50 states in vaccination rate, well off the national average of 3.1%.
“The ranking only worsened in the ensuing week, with Wisconsin dropping to 44th by Jan. 19 while remaining last in the Midwest, according to the CDC.”
However, those states that have been more successful have also benefitted from having smaller populations and fewer cities. Five of the six states with the highest vaccination rates so far — Vermont, South Dakota, North Dakota, West Virginia and Alaska — all have populations below 1.8 million. The other state in the top six, Connecticut which has a population of 3.56 million, has a land mass barely one-twelfth the size of Wisconsin.
Illinois, like Wisconsin, has reported issues regarding not being able to order its full allotment of doses.
“Why would I have something sit in a refrigerator for a month when someone else could be administering it in another location?” Mary Lou Mastro, president and CEO of Illinois-based Edward-Elmhurst Health, told The Chicago Tribune this week.