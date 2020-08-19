State issues guidance on when schools should consider closing due to COVID

“We are trying to not be too prescriptive so we don’t have a one-size fits all, because we know that schools and districts can vary,” Traci DeSalvo, acting director for the Department of Health Services’ Bureau of Communicable Diseases, said during a virtual press conference Wednesday. Still, DeSalvo noted that it is very likely for some outbreaks within schools to occur, as has been seen in numerous other schools across the country that have already shut down because of the coronavirus spreading quickly after reopening.