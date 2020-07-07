State issues $100k+ in coastal management grants in Racine and Kenosha counites

MADISON — More than $100,000 has been allocated by the State of Wisconsin to manage the coastline in Racine and Kenosha counties.
The Wisconsin Coastal Management Program announced the recipients of a total of $1.5 million to local, state and tribal governments, regional planning commissions, universities and nonprofit organizations all along the state’s coastline.
“Wisconsin’s Great Lakes are some of our most important economic, cultural and natural resources,” said Gov. Tony Evers in a press statement. “From safe drinking water to tourism and recreation to commerce and transportation, we know that protecting the health of Lake Michigan and Lake Superior is a key to our state’s ability to thrive and support future generations.”
Recipients for this year’s grants were recommended by the Wisconsin Coastal Management Council, an Evers-appointed citizen and governmental advisory group. The program awards federal funds from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Office for Coastal Management in the U.S. Department of Commerce, to local governments and other entities for innovative coastal initiatives.
The funds allocated for Racine and Kenosha Counties were distributed as five grants, two of which went to the Root-Pike Watershed Initiative Network. The other three recipients were the University of Wisconsin-Madison, the Village of Pleasant Prairie and the Southeastern Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission.
Who received grants
Root-Pike WIN, which has been working on water quality and erosion issues for years, received $31,861 to produce construction plans for addressing erosion along the Pike River, remove invasive species and mitigate run-off, while also improving fishing and paddling areas. A second grant of $20,737 will go produce construction plans for Turtle Creek, again to stabilize its banks, restore the natural habitat and remove invasive species.
University of Wisconsin-Madison was awarded $29,793 to complete a project monitoring groundwater seepage, coastal wetland assessment, education and outreach in the Kenosha Dunes in Pleasant Prairie.
Southeastern Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission received $20,000 to provide support, in the form of technical assistance, regional analysis and public outreach, to the Wisconsin Coastal Management Program and local governments engaging in coastal management.
Finally, the Village of Pleasant Prairie received $22,000 to create a shoreline restoration plan, habitat restoration plan and shoreline protection plan to turn Prairie Shores Beach into a conservation area.
“Erosion is a natural process, and Lake Michigan’s shoreline is continually changing shape. The lake is at near-record-high levels, and waves frequently attack the coastline,” the village stated regarding the grant on its website. “The $22,000 grant will provide the village with a shoreline restoration plan that includes preliminary engineering to stabilize the dunes and enhance existing natural features. The research will contain habitat restoration plans for re-vegetation in the shoreline area to re-establish native flora. It will also include engineering that focuses on shoreline protection to prevent further erosion from rising lake levels.”
The village projected that actual protection efforts will not begin until 2022.
The next Request for Proposals will be available in August.
