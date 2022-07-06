State investigation into fatal police shooting of Da'Shontay King complete

RACINE — The state investigation into the May 20 fatal police shooting of a man accused of fleeing police while armed in Racine was completed in mid-June, authorities confirmed this week, but there remains no timeline for when the full local investigation may be complete.

It could be months before more investigative information about the case, including video, will be released.

Authorities have said there is body camera footage of the shooting.

According to authorities: Da'Shontay "Day Day" King, fled on foot following a short vehicular chase after an officer attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle King was driving; King was wanted for being a felon in possession of a firearm. According to Racine Police Chief Maurice Robinson, after a foot chase, King "took an action" with a firearm he had on his person that led to the officer shooting King.

The officer who chased and shot King has been identified as Zachary Brenner, a four-year veteran of the Racine Police Department. He remains on administrative leave from the RPD.

All officer-involved deaths in Wisconsin are initially investigated by the Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation. Responding to questions from The Journal Times Tuesday, Samantha Standley, a DOJ spokesperson, said in an email that the "DOJ has turned over the case to the Racine County District Attorney."

The DA's Office is now due to make a decision on if criminal charges should be filed.

If charges are not filed, then documents related to the DOJ's investigation would be made public. If charges are filed, all of the documents related to the shooting may not be publicly available for years, pending the duration of prosecution.

In an email Tuesday evening, Racine County DA Patricia Hanson told The Journal Times: "The investigative reports and relevant video has been delivered to my office. Delays at the crime lab still have me waiting on additional evidence. No video will be released until my decision on charges is made, and then the family will see it first and express an opinion on its release."

Neither the DA's Office nor the DOJ has said exactly when the state investigation concluded and when the case was referred to the District Attorney's Office. When asked to provide a date, Standley, on Tuesday, said: "roughly two weeks ago."

Natasha Mullen, King's sister who is acting as the spokesperson for his family, told a reporter in a text message Sunday that "we keep getting the run around" from authorities. Mullen had sent the text in reply to a question from a reporter, who asked if the family had "heard anything from police or other authorities in the last couple weeks … about the investigation?"

King's family and other supporters have repeatedly called for the video to be released. During a march attended by more than 100 June 9, protesters chanted "Release the footage!" on the steps of the Racine County Courthouse.

Lack of timely precedent

The timing of the release of body camera footage of critical incidents remains sporadic nationwide.

According to the National Conference of State Legislators, “Colorado requires footage to be released to the public within 21 days after a complaint is received, but that can be increased to 45 days if footage could compromise an investigation.”

Most U.S. governments have no such mandate and set no deadlines.

In Akron, Ohio, after 25-year-old Jayland Walker allegedly fired a gun during a vehicular pursuit with police before fleeing on foot unarmed and was shot about 60 times by multiple police officers June 27, some video showing the shooting was released seven days after Walker's death. Protests were already underway in Akron after that shooting, and have continued afterward with a nighttime curfew being enforced in the city.

In Racine County, it took three months and three days between when a Mount Pleasant police officer shot and killed 18-year-old Ty'Rese West on June 15, 2019, and the investigative reports becoming public — which occurred when the DA's Office decided not to charge the officer. No video is known to exist from that shooting.

On Jan. 6, 2022, the Racine County District Attorney's Office decided not to file charges against the Racine County Jail employees involved in the death of Malcolm James, the man who died June 1, 2021 — a more than seven-month gap.

However, within weeks of James' death, Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling released a snippet of body camera footage from prior to James' death. The video showed James hitting his head against the wall of his cell during a mental health crisis.

James' family questioned the release of that video. Bishop Tavis Grant, a civil rights organizer supporting the James’ family, in January accused Schmaling of "painting a false narrative of what happened that night" with the video, since none of the medical experts who weighed in on the case believed the actions shown in the video had anything to do with James' cause of death.