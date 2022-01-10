State health officials: Kids ages 12-15 should get booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine

State health officials are recommending a booster COVID-19 vaccine dose for kids ages 12 to 15.

"We encourage everyone ages 12 and older to join the more than 1.6 million Wisconsinites who have already gotten their booster or additional COVID-19 vaccine dose," Wisconsin Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake said in a statement Friday.

DHS is supporting the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's recommendation that those ages 12-15 — and all those older than 15 who don't have an allergy — get vaccinated and receive a booster shot to protect against COVID-19. As of Monday, the only COVID-19 vaccine approved for those under the age of 18 is the Pfizer vaccine.

DHS's current recommendations, announced Friday, are that Wisconsinites should receive a booster of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine "5 months after completion of initial vaccination for everyone ages 12 and older. The booster interval recommendation for people who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine — 2 months — has not changed.

"Additionally, DHS is recommending a third Pfizer primary series dose for certain immunocompromised children 5 through 11 years of age."

Previously, the recommendation was for boosters to come six months after the initial two-shot regimen. Now, "receiving a booster vaccination at 5 months rather than 6 months after initial vaccination may offer better protection sooner for individuals against the highly transmissible Omicron variant,” stated Dr. Stephanie Schauer, Division of Public Health immunization program manager. "The latest research also indicates that children 5 through 11 years of age who are moderately or severely immunocompromised receive maximum benefit when they receive a third primary series dose."

To find a place to get vaccinated, go to vaccines.gov, call 211 or 877-947-2211.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.