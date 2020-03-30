State health officials confident 'Safer at Home' is working; implore Wisconsinites to keep it up

RACINE COUNTY — Wisconsin's top health officials are confident that the "Safer at Home" order and social distancing measures are working, and are continuing to plead with state residents to keep it up.
“I know this is tough, but it is necessary," Gov. Tony Evers said Monday. "It will pay off.”
President Donald Trump said Sunday that federal projections show the coronavirus/COVID-19 outbreak in the U.S. will peak in about two weeks.
Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Wisconsin's top infectious disease expert, said he expects Wisconsin's peak to be low, so long as Safer at Home is still being adhered to. If the number of confirmed cases in the state were to double every two days, Westergaard said that Wisconsin's health care capacity would be quickly overwhelmed — that's what happened in Italy and appears to be happening in New York state.
Right now, Wisconsin's rate of increase is on pace to double only every four days, according to Department of Health Services data.
By keeping Wisconsin's total from growing that sharply, a health care capacity crisis can be avoided.
“We have already saved lives by doing Safer at Home," Westergaard said. "This is the critical week ... What we're doing is working."
Evers and DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm said that field hospitals could be set up if there is a surge that exceeds current health care capacity, but the state doesn’t want to do that. If social distancing works, current health care capacity should be enough to treat patients.
The state is not reporting the numbers of people recovered since there isn't a reliable way to record that data. Fewer than 1 in 4 people diagnosed with COVID-19 are hospitalized, so it's tougher to track the more than 75% of people who recover at home. The rest are sent home to self-quarantine, and tracking how quickly they recover has not been considered to be worth the resources at the state level, Westergaard said.
“We don’t have good systems to identify when someone is cleared of the infection," he said. “If we were to report how many people have recovered, it would be a guess.”
Westergaard added that 1-2% of Wisconsin residents who contract COVID-19 are expected to perish, while the rest should be fine in 1-2 weeks.
Local and state stats
Four more Racine County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, DHS reported at approximately 1:50 p.m. Monday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Racine County to 21.
On Friday, county officials reported a total of 17 cases — seven cases in the city and 10 elsewhere in the county. As of 2 p.m., the county had not provided updated as to where the newest cases were located in the county.
Local health departments throughout the state have reported 17 total deaths from COVID-19 in Wisconsin, with some estimates as high as 20 deaths, although DHS had only confirmed 14 deaths as of Monday afternoon.
Discrepancies in numbers may be due to a delay in counties reporting to the state, according to Palm. "Local public health departments and labs are reporting that information to us on different cadences," Palm said Monday.
There have now been a reported 1,221 positive COVID-19 cases, up 109 from the 1,112 reported on Sunday.
Although 1,221 is the number of confirmed cases in the state, it’s hard to know how many actual cases there are because testing is limited. There are estimated to be as many as 10 actual cases for every single confirmed positive case.
There had been 15,856 negative tests as of Monday afternoon, DHS reported, meaning that about 13 people tested for the virus turn out negative for every positive case.
Elsewhere in the area, according to DHS, the totals so far are: 30 cases in Kenosha County, six in Walworth County with no deaths; 93 in Waukesha County, and 617 in Milwaukee County.
Ron Johnson
In a commentary published in USA Today on Sunday, Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., said that Wisconsin should have a list of "non-essential businesses" that should be forced to close, rather than only listing businesses that can stay open, to prevent too many businesses from being closed.
The senator added that, the longer businesses are forced to stay closed, he feared the country could be forced deeper "into a deep recession or depression."
Johnson has been criticized for minimizing the health risks associated with reopening businesses; he wrote "Every premature death is a tragedy, but death is an unavoidable part of life. More than 2.8 million die each year — nearly 7,700 a day. The 2017-18 flu season was exceptionally bad, with 61,000 deaths attributed to it. Can you imagine the panic if those mortality statistics were attributed to a new virus and reported nonstop?"
State health leaders have said that comparing coronavirus deaths and flu deaths is nonsensical, since COVID-19 is considerably more deadly than the average flu, appears to be more infectious, and is not replacing the flu but is instead adding onto it.
When the governor was asked about Johnson's wish to have a list of non-essential businesses to remain closed, rather than the reverse, Evers replied “Turning that (the order) on its head makes no sense. We’re getting good cooperation" from employers.
Concerned about COVID-19?
