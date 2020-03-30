State health officials confident 'Safer at Home' is working; implore Wisconsinites to keep it up

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

On Friday, county officials reported a total of 17 cases — seven cases in the city and 10 elsewhere in the county. As of 2 p.m., the county had not provided updated as to where the newest cases were located in the county.

Local health departments throughout the state have reported 17 total deaths from COVID-19 in Wisconsin, with some estimates as high as 20 deaths, although DHS had only confirmed 14 deaths as of Monday afternoon.

Discrepancies in numbers may be due to a delay in counties reporting to the state, according to Palm. "Local public health departments and labs are reporting that information to us on different cadences," Palm said Monday.

There have now been a reported 1,221 positive COVID-19 cases, up 109 from the 1,112 reported on Sunday.

Although 1,221 is the number of confirmed cases in the state, it’s hard to know how many actual cases there are because testing is limited. There are estimated to be as many as 10 actual cases for every single confirmed positive case.

There had been 15,856 negative tests as of Monday afternoon, DHS reported, meaning that about 13 people tested for the virus turn out negative for every positive case.