State health leaders ask for ‘patience:' Most Wisconsinites won’t get vaccine until well into 2021

There are no COVID-19 vaccines in Wisconsin yet, state Department of Health Services Deputy Secretary Dr. Julie Willems Van Dijk said Monday, contradicting rumors that nearly 50,000 vaccines had been delivered to Pfizer’s facility in Pleasant Prairie last week.
State health leaders remain confident that the first Wisconsinites, primarily health-care workers and nursing home residents, will receive their first of two vaccination shots before the year’s end.
Those shots will come out of a batch of between 49,000 and 50,000 doses of Pfizer’s vaccine. That allotment of doses was decreed by the federal government, which is distributing the first batches to each of the 50 states on a population basis. How subsequent shipments will be distributed remains a question.
Regardless, the majority of Wisconsinites won’t have access to the vaccine until well into 2021. Some may not get access to the vaccine until summer or fall; questions also remain regarding how quickly most Americans will be vaccinated.
“It will take a number of months before a vaccine can be provided to everyone in Wisconsin,” Willems Van Dijk said Monday during a virtual press briefing. “It will take time before enough Wisconsinites have received vaccines to make relaxing presentative measures safe. But we will get there.”
After the highest-risk groups of frontline health care workers and those in long-term-care facilities, other groups will be given access to the vaccine, such as other essential workers, the immunocompromised of all ages (such as those with diabetes and/or asthma) and the elderly not in a group living situation. The state is still planning how members of each demographic will be notified they are eligible to be vaccinated.
“The timeline for that is a little hard to predict,” Willems Van Dijk said.
Expect social distancing to continue
Wisconsin’s health leaders say the public shouldn’t expect social distancing and mask wearing to go away overnight.
Willems Van Dijk pointed out that it took more than a half-year for 2.5 million people to be tested for COVID-19 in Wisconsin. Vaccinating the majority of Wisconsin’s 5.8 million residents within “a month or two” would be practically impossible.
“We are asking for patience. This is going to take time,” she said. “We’d all love to get our masks off by Valentine’s Day, but that’s not going to happen.”
What if I already had COVID?
If you have already contracted COVID-19, Wisconsin’s health experts are advising that you should still get vaccinated: It is not known how long antibodies in a COVID survivor’s system will protect themselves from the disease.
“Getting the vaccine is a good idea even for those who have had the infection (in order to) to ensure longer immunity,” Willems Van Dijk said.
‘Undertaking of our lifetimes’
Although the FDA has yet to approve either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, both Willems Van Dijk and Dr. Stephanie Schauer, immunization program manager for the Wisconsin Division of Public Health, indicated they were expecting both to get their approvals and to begin distribution in the coming weeks.
“Distributing (the) COVID-19 vaccine is most significant public health undertaking of our lifetimes,” Willems Van Dijk said.
There are two paths of distribution planned so far.
Pfizer’s vaccine requires “ultra-cold” containment of minus-94 degrees Fahrenheit before it can be administered, meaning shipments have to go to specific storage “hubs” before they can be given to “vaccinators” such as hospitals and health departments, staff of which will actually be giving people shots.
Moderna’s vaccine, which is expected to be approved by the FDA after Pfizer’s, is less problematic. It only needs to be stored at minus-4 degrees Fahrenheit, meaning it can be shipped directly to vaccinators without having to deal with the ultra-cold storage “hubs.”
“Two different vaccines, two different storage and distribution strategies,” Willems Van Dijk said of the two-headed strategy.
Side effects
A full range of potential side effects has yet to be by laid out by federal agencies for the Moderna and/or Pfizer vaccines. However, Schauer said that the expected potential side effects will likely be similar to those of other vaccines: headache, muscle ache, pain at site of injection and fatigue.
Those are all “signs and symptoms of the body producing antibodies,” Schauer said, noting that some side effects may actually be a good thing, since they are a sign the body is responding to the vaccine.
Who will give the shots?
The federal government has contracted with private pharmacies CVS and Walgreens to have their staffs administer the first round of vaccinations.
After that, for the remaining millions of vaccinations, comes another question.
In Wisconsin, DHS reports that it is in the process of finding out how many staff members of hospital networks will likely be available to administer vaccinations. Those numbers are in flux, as hospital staffs statewide are reporting having been stretched thin due to influxes of COVID-19 patients and many medical professionals having to miss work due to coming in contact with COVID-19.
Health care providers and pharmacies are likely to be the first vaccinators. As of Monday, more than 1,100 applications to administer vaccines in Wisconsin have been requested and nearly half of them have been returned, Department of Health Services Spokeswoman Elizabeth Goodsitt told The Capital Times.
Beyond that, health leaders said Monday they are working on contracting with outside entities to get more vaccinators.
Beware of scams
Those looking to exploit others to profit off of the pandemic continue causing concern.
Willems Van Dijk said that one potential scam tactic is scammers reaching out via phone call or mail, asking for money in exchange for a vaccine to be mailed to someone’s house. Willems Van Dijk said that no official entities will mail a vaccine to someone’s home; if somebody promises that, it’s a scam.
On top of that, the vaccine will not be sold over the internet at all.
“We’ve certainly seen plenty of scams throughout COVID-19,” Willems Van Dijk said.
