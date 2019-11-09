State girls volleyball: Catholic Central falls to unbeaten Clear Lake in championship

The Catholic Central High School girls volleyball team ran into a unbeaten buzz saw on Saturday morning.
The Lady Toppers were swept by undefeated and No. 1 seeded Clear Lake 25-15, 25-17, 25-16 in the WIAA Division 4 championship match at the Resch Center in Green Bay.
Catholic Central, the defending Division 4 champion, finished the season 29-11. Clear Lake improved to 38-0.
The Lady Toppers didn't have the same attacking prowess as they had in Friday's semifinal win over Hillsboro. On Saturday, the team had only 24 kills and made 23 kill errors for a hitting percentage of .010.
Clear Lake had 36 kills and made only eight errors for a .301 hitting average.
Catholic Central junior outside hitter Sammie Seib, who set a Division 4 record on Friday with 34 kills in four sets, had 10 kills on Saturday. Lainey Dirksmeyer had six and Katie Goethal added five.
You have free articles remaining.
Setter Ella Shaw had 21 assists and served two of the team's five aces. On defense, Grace Antlfinger finished with a team-high 13 digs, while Dirksmeyer added 11.
For Clear Lake, which came into the state tournament losing only five sets all season, Maggie Rosen had 13 kills and Julianna Rosen added 10. Madison Zimmer had 30 assists and Lilyan Hacker had 14 digs.
The Lady Toppers were making their eighth appearance at the state tournament and their second in a row. The team won championships in 2006, 2007, 2008, 2011, 2012 and last season, beating Clayton.
This story will be updated.