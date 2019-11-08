State girls volleyball: Catholic Central beats Hillsboro, will defend D4 title

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“Lainey and Grace played great defense,” Schultz said. “Ella ran a great offense. I believe this team is really battle tested. When the moments got big today, we played big.”

In the first set, Catholic Central went on a late 5-1 run to break open a close game and take a 22-18 lead. Seib added a kill and the Lady Toppers finished the set with an ace and Hillsboro error.

Catholic Central controlled the second set, jumping to leads of 10-3, 14-7 and 22-9 before Seib finished the set off with a kill.

Hillsboro took a quick 5-0 lead in the third set before the Lady Toppers fought back to tie the game at 17. Kills by Seib gave Catholic Central a 21-19 lead, but Hillsboro went on a 6-1 run to end the game.

“Hillsboro played great volleyball today,” Schultz said. “They were better in serve receive than I thought they would be. We’re kind of built on blowing teams away with good serving, but they kept passing the ball.”

In the fourth set, the teams were level at four before a Catholic Central run made it 10-7. Another Seib kill gave the Lady Toppers a 15-10 advantage. Yet another Seib kill gave Catholic Central a 20-13 lead, and Seib had three more kills in the final five points to finish off the set and the match.