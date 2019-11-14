State girls swimming: Racine qualifiers hope to produce some surprises

“When we got down to the Racine Invite, we started dropping a little time here and there and I think the girls were starting to get a little excited.”

It was certainly a work in progress. Natalia Badillo, who has also qualified individually in the 200 individual medley and in the 100 backstroke, recalls a great deal of frustration during the early part of the season.

“During the beginning of the season, we had difficult workouts, plus morning workouts, and this reflected in our meets,” Badillo said. “My times were not where I wanted them to be and this led to my questioning. I would compete against other schools and my times would keep reminding me of where I was not at.

“However, once I realized that we were getting our butts kicked, I knew I just had to trust Frank and his experienced coaching. This past weekend at sectionals proved that to me greatly.”

It was at Greenfield when Badillo surprised herself by qualifying in three of her four events. The seedings indicate that she will be a long shot to medal Saturday at the University of Wisconsin Natatorium, but no one on the Eagles should be considered an afterthought.

There’s simply been too much progress in the last three months.