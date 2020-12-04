State funds may have saved Racine Theatre Guild from being another COVID casualty

“We can’t perform. There’s no way around a mask mandate or limited seating for a theater. Actors can’t perform in masks or sing in masks,” said Doug Instenes, RTG’s managing/artistic director.

According to Americans for the Arts, the estimated total economic impact of the pandemic on U.S. nonprofit arts and cultural organizations from March through November was $14.5 billion.

RTG needed help. Even after the pandemic, the lost revenue can’t really be recouped. 2020 will remain as a near-total loss even if there’s an upturn in 2021 and 2022.

“It’s like an airline. You can’t sell the seats after the plane takes off,” Instenes said.

In the last month, the state government came through.

On Nov. 3, RTG received $112,428 via a COVID-19 Cultural Organization Grant, one of nine Racine County cultural organizations and one of 385 Wisconsin cultural organizations to receive such a grant from the Wisconsin Department of Administration.