RACINE — Thirty-four local teens will soon have the opportunity to learn the trade of welding before they even graduate high school.
Students from high schools in Gateway Technical College’s district will soon be able to enroll in a Welding Academy project, through which they can earn up to 17 college credits toward a welding-maintenance and fabrication technical diploma during their high school years. They will also be able to qualify for a welding youth apprenticeship.
State funding
The impetus for the project was a $100,000 Fast Forward grant that Gateway received from the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development. The grant includes a 1-to-1 match from Gateway, meaning that the college must invest at least $100,000 of its own into the program.
“The Fast Forward grant provides the training for students to gain the skills to successfully start a well-paying, entry-level position in welding,” Katie Graf, Gateway’s assistant director of College Access Partnerships, said in a statement. “They will graduate from Gateway with a technical diploma at no cost to them, their parents and their school.”
According to PayScale.com, the median hourly pay for a welder in the U.S. is $17.57. There is also a relatively high demand for welders in southeastern Wisconsin, including through Halpin Staffing Services, Racine Metal-Fab and prospectively at Foxconn.
Students who complete the program will be prepared for entry-level careers in automotive repair; heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), and facility maintenance operations, according to Gateway officials.
The Department of Workforce Development announced Friday that it has awarded over $590,000 to six different colleges (including Gateway) through Fast Forward grants, benefiting 43 school districts and more than 325 high schools across the state.
“This grant provides further support to technical colleges expanding a plethora of course offerings to high school students across Wisconsin,” DWD Secretary Ray Allen said in a statement. “In supporting accelerated learning in high-demand career fields, Wisconsin supports a capable future workforce.”
Doubling down
This is the second time in less than 60 days that Racine County has been the benefactor of the Fast Forward program.
In mid-October, it was announced that more than $700,000 in Fast Forward grants would be devoted to training approximately unemployed and underemployed people.
In a joint news release issued back in October, Racine County and DWD said the grant funding is designed to be used to better prepare local residents and businesses for the region’s “extraordinary job growth spurred, in part, by Foxconn Technology Group’s $10 billion investment.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.