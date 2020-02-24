State funding advances, could help Racine County get new youth detention facility

Legislators and Gov. Tony Evers are still trying to close it, but have yet to agree on how best to replace the services the facilities tried to provide and how to pay for all of that.

Wisconsin needs more (or at least new) detention facilities for young offenders, according to leaders of both the Democratic and Republican parties in the state.

For Racine County, local leaders are employing a wait-and-see approach before taking any action on finalizing plans for a new facility.

“Generally speaking, we are waiting on state action to proceed,” Mark Schaaf, communications manager for Racine County, said in an email. “(The) location has not been finalized and costs are largely dependent on what the state does.”

Voting along party lines (with Republicans in the affirmative and Democrats in the negative) on Feb. 12, the Joint Committee on Finance gave preliminary approval to $102 million in funding for four new county-run centers — which is up from the $80 million allocated in the budget.