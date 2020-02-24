State funding advances, could help Racine County get new youth detention facility

RACINE — The Racine County Juvenile Detention Center may close within the next few years. It would be replaced with a new, smaller, modern facility that’s geared more toward rehabilitation for young offenders, rather than punishment.
“What we have right now is very much a jail for kids,” 1st District County Board Supervisor Nick Demske said of the current youth facility. “It’s an abysmal facility. And it is a relic from a different time and a different philosophy for justice altogether, especially for children.”
What’s wrong with it?
The worst part of Racine County Juvenile Detention Center — located at 1717 Taylor Ave. on the fourth floor of the multi-purpose county-owned Dennis Kornwolf Service Center — is that there isn’t any green space, Demske said.
Demske sits on the Youth Justice Advisory Committee tasked with helping plan the new facility. The first-term county supervisor pointed to research that shows green space is essential for people’s well-being, especially for young people and those who are incarcerated.
“Researchers have identified three levels of engagement with nature, all of which can lead to improvements in well-being,” according to a study published in 2012 in the Routledge International Handbook of Green Criminology. “The first level of engagement is viewing nature either through a window or in a painting. The second is exposure to nearby nature in the course of some other activity. The final level of engagement is active participation in nature-based activities.”
The study concluded that these activities “can help to increase recovery from mental fatigue and improve mental well-being;” they “can help individuals recover from stress (and) protect them from future stresses;” and being able to spend time in “natural environments” can lead to “significant improvements in self-esteem, anger, confusion, depression and tension.”
That’s just one difference that could be included in the new facility.
The plan, as it currently exists, would be a smaller facility with fewer than 65 beds with separate boys’ and girls’ spaces. The Racine County Juvenile Detention Center has 121 beds, many of which currently go unused.
This follows a national trend, showing that larger youth detention facilities are being closed in favor of small- or medium-sized facilities. In part, this is because the total number of incarcerated youth is falling rapidly.
According to the Juvenile Residential Facility Census Databook, more than 108,000 young people were detained in more than 3,000 facilities in 2000. By 2016, there were fewer than 46,000 youth in 1,772 facilities.
Wisconsin is in the process of closing its largest juvenile correctional facilities. Bigger facilities tend to lead to increased rates of complaints of abuse and mistreatment, as has been well documented at Lincoln Hills School for Boys and Copper Lake School for Girls, juvenile correctional facilities in northern Wisconsin that house approximately 150 youth on any given day.
“Placing youth in large, group confinement facilities is not justified from the perspective of treatment effectiveness or the prevention of future recidivism. Jurisdictions should phase out large, prison-like institutions and instead use home- and community-based programs that provide youth the services they need,” according to the Coalition for Juvenile Justice.
Demske agreed, saying that the potential new facility should be “very campus-oriented, very-home styled.”
If and when the new Racine County facility comes to be, the kids currently detained at 1717 Taylor Ave. would be moved to the new facility.
“Hosting a regional youth justice facility would have a number of benefits,” Hope Otto, the county’s Human Services director, stated. “It would keep Racine County children close to their families, help reduce recidivism rates and cut costs for local taxpayers.”
What the state has done
Then-Gov. Scott Walker announced in January 2018, after years of little action by the state, that Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake would be closed.
Legislators and Gov. Tony Evers are still trying to close it, but have yet to agree on how best to replace the services the facilities tried to provide and how to pay for all of that.
Wisconsin needs more (or at least new) detention facilities for young offenders, according to leaders of both the Democratic and Republican parties in the state.
For Racine County, local leaders are employing a wait-and-see approach before taking any action on finalizing plans for a new facility.
“Generally speaking, we are waiting on state action to proceed,” Mark Schaaf, communications manager for Racine County, said in an email. “(The) location has not been finalized and costs are largely dependent on what the state does.”
Voting along party lines (with Republicans in the affirmative and Democrats in the negative) on Feb. 12, the Joint Committee on Finance gave preliminary approval to $102 million in funding for four new county-run centers — which is up from the $80 million allocated in the budget.
The $22 million gap could be filled by the state Building Commission, a panel headed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers that has bonding authority, or by making cuts or extending deadlines for state projects. The Building Commission is scheduled to meet Thursday, but the $22 million gap wasn’t on that meeting’s preliminary agenda agenda.
The state wants to build these four facilities in Brown, Dane, Milwaukee and Racine counties to fill in the gaps when the larger facilities at Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake close.
Mitchell Schmidt of Lee Newspapers contributed to this article.