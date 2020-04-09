State Fair Park to house a coronavirus alternative care facility

WEST ALLIS — Usually home to cattle, cream puffs and fried cheese curds, Wisconsin State Fair Park may soon house medical professionals and overflow COVID-19 patients.
Just after noon on Thursday, Gov. Tony Evers announced that the Army Corp of Engineers is developing an alternative care facility at Wisconsin State Fair Park's Exposition Center, 640 S 84th St.
“We are extremely appreciative of FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) and the Army Corp of Engineers for their responsiveness as we continue to see an increase in the number of individuals testing positive for COVID-19 in Wisconsin,” Evers stated. “This alternative care facility will be a critical addition to the southeastern region of our state and will be essential to continuing to ensure our healthcare systems are not overwhelmed.”
The Army Corp of Engineers has signed a contract with Gilbane, a Milwaukee-based company, which is also leading Foxconn's Mount Pleasant construction projects. Other local subcontractors will include:
- HGA (Design)
- Johnson Controls
- Staff Electric
- F. Ahern
- Hetzel Sanfillipo
Data projections from the University of Washington predict that Wisconsin's coronavirus outbreak will peak in the final week of April.
