 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
State DOJ: Franksville shooter attempted to carjack sheriff's investigator
0 Comments
breaking topical featured
DOJ ON KANSASVILLE SHOOTING

State DOJ: Franksville shooter attempted to carjack sheriff's investigator

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Hartland man who fatally shot an Elkhorn man at the Pilot Travel Center in Caledonia on Tuesday morning then attempted to carjack a Racine County Sheriff’s Office investigator at a Mobil station 2.3 miles away, the Wisconsin Department of Justice said in a Thursday news release.

The investigator and the Hartland man then exchanged gunfire, leading to the wounding of the investigator. The Hartland man then shot himself in the head, the DOJ said.

John McCarthy, 32, of Hartland had attempted to leave the Pilot Travel Center in the vehicle of the mortally wounded Elkhorn man — Anthony F. “Nino” Griger, 22 — but couldn’t operate it, the DOJ news release said. McCarthy attempted to carjack another Pilot Travel Center patron before fleeing in his own vehicle to the Mobil station.

John R. McCarthy

McCarthy
Anthony F. Griger

Griger

“At approximately 7:30 a.m. a white, adult male subject at the Pilot Gas Station on Highway K ... shot and killed a patron filling their vehicle with fuel,” the DOJ stated in the news release. “The subject (McCarthy) then attempted to leave in the patron’s vehicle but couldn’t operate the vehicle. The subject then attempted to carjack another patron’s vehicle, but the patron drove away. The subject fired several rounds into the patron’s vehicle as it fled. This patron was not injured. The subject then entered his own vehicle and drove to the Mobil Gas Station on Highway K in Franksville ... The subject exited his vehicle, approached a man filling his fuel tank, and attempted to carjack the vehicle. However, the man the subject approached was a Racine County Sheriff’s Deputy in plainclothes with an unmarked police car.

“The sheriff’s deputy and the subject exchanged gunfire. The sheriff’s deputy was hit by gunfire from the subject, and the deputy struck the subject with gunfire. The subject then shot himself in the head,” the DOJ news release said.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“The sheriff’s deputy and the subject were transferred to a local hospital for treatment,” the DOJ news release said. “The subject was pronounced deceased at the hospital. The sheriff’s deputy continues to receive treatment but is expected to survive his injuries. The shot patron at the Pilot Gas Station was pronounced deceased at the scene. No other individuals were injured.”

The Justice Department’s Division of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation into the officer-involved shooting of the carjacking and homicide suspect. The Racine County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation of the carjacking homicide that occurred at the Pilot Travel Center, the DOJ said. DCI is receiving assistance from Wisconsin State Patrol, Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory, DOJ Office of Crime Victim Services, Caledonia Police Department, and Mount Pleasant Police Department.

All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation, the DOJ news release said, adding that the involved officer has been placed on medical leave. DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Racine County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.

Victim’s family posts statement

Family members posted on a GoFundMe page that Griger’s death was all too sudden.

“There are no words to express the anguish and shock that all of Nino’s family and friends are experiencing right now. We pray that he is at peace and in the loving arms of those who have gone before him,” a statement read.

Racine County Christopher Schmaling said Tuesday night, in an address to the County Board, that McCarthy rummaged through Griger’s pockets before shooting at another person who was driving through the parking lot. That person was not injured.

0 Comments
0
0
0
3
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Surgeon general: Health misinformation costs lives

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Sheriff: Man 'viciously executed' at Caledonia gas station; shooter killed by undercover cop; officer hurt
Crime and Courts

Sheriff: Man 'viciously executed' at Caledonia gas station; shooter killed by undercover cop; officer hurt

  • 2 min to read

The officer who killed the alleged shooter was just starting his shift, filling up an undercover unmarked vehicle at the Mobil station in Franksville when the killer pulled into the station, Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said; an exchange of gunfire followed and the shooter was killed.

The officer was shot but is reported to be conscious and alert, recovering at Ascension All Saints Hospital. The 22-year-old man who was killed at the Pilot station in Caledonia was just filling up his car when he was "executed," according to Schmaling.

+2
Sheriff says undercover deputy who shot ‘maniac’ at gas station 'probably' prevented ‘a mass shooting’
Crime and Courts

Sheriff says undercover deputy who shot ‘maniac’ at gas station 'probably' prevented ‘a mass shooting’

“Folks, I've never seen anything like this whole life,” Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling told the Racine County Board Tuesday evening, hours after the Sheriff's Office reported that a 21-year veteran of the RSCO shot and killed a man who allegedly had just killed a 22-year-old "for no reason" at Pilot Travel Center near Interstate 94 in Caledonia.

+7
Racine man was part of the Milwaukee Bucks' 1971 NBA championship team, and has the ring to prove it
Local News

Racine man was part of the Milwaukee Bucks' 1971 NBA championship team, and has the ring to prove it

  • 6 min to read

“A lot of guys try all their lives and never make it there.”

Daniel Cunegin said that to a reporter Thursday evening while hawking Milwaukee Bucks gear on Monument Square, one of many jobs he’s had in the past half-century.

But 50 years ago, Cunegin made it there. “There,” in the NBA, at the NBA Finals, on the bench, when Oscar Robertson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (then known as Lew Alcindor) and their teammates earned Milwaukee its first professional sports championship.

Cunegin didn’t play a single minute in the NBA. The Bucks don’t even have a record of him being on the team. He never logged a statistic in professional basketball — not a single assist, point or rebound.

But he’s got a championship ring from being part of the Bucks organization during its 1971 championship season, with his name inscribed it and everything.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News