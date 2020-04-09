State COVID-19 death toll at 111

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

RACINE COUNTY — The number of deaths so far in Wisconsin attributed to COVID-19 topped 100 today, with a total of 111.

On Thursday afternoon, the state Department of Health Services reported that 12 more people across Wisconsin had died of COVID-19. Eleven of those were in Milwaukee County, the area with the largest outbreak in the state.

Two of the deaths so far have been in Racine County, one in of them in the jurisdiction of the City of Racine Health Department, which includes the villages of Elmwood Park and Wind Point. The other was in the jurisdiction of the Central Racine County Health Department, which covers the rest of the county.

The number of confirmed cases in Racine County — 84 — stayed unchanged from Wednesday to Thursday, although the county typically releases new figures around 4 p.m., meaning the Racine County count could still increase.

According to new data, there are a total of 2,885 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin — an increase of 129 from Wednesday.

Thursday marked the 15th consecutive day in which the number of statewide confirmed cases increased by at least 100.

As of 2 p.m. Thursday, 843 people in the state were hospitalized with COVID-19, about 29% of the total confirmed cases.