State COVID-19 death toll at 111
RACINE COUNTY — The number of deaths so far in Wisconsin attributed to COVID-19 topped 100 today, with a total of 111.

On Thursday afternoon, the state Department of Health Services reported that 12 more people across Wisconsin had died of COVID-19. Eleven of those were in Milwaukee County, the area with the largest outbreak in the state.

Two of the deaths so far have been in Racine County, one in of them in the jurisdiction of the City of Racine Health Department, which includes the villages of Elmwood Park and Wind Point. The other was in the jurisdiction of the Central Racine County Health Department, which covers the rest of the county.

The number of confirmed cases in Racine County — 84 — stayed unchanged from Wednesday to Thursday, although the county typically releases new figures around 4 p.m., meaning the Racine County count could still increase. 

According to new data, there are a total of 2,885 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin — an increase of 129 from Wednesday.

Thursday marked the 15th consecutive day in which the number of statewide confirmed cases increased by at least 100.

As of 2 p.m. Thursday, 843  people in the state were hospitalized with COVID-19, about 29% of the total confirmed cases.

A total of 31,424 people in Wisconsin have tested negative for the disease.

Elsewhere in the area, according to the DHS, the reported totals are: 135 confirmed cases in Kenosha County; 28 in Walworth County; 184 in Waukesha County; and 1,484 in Milwaukee County.

There have been 65 deaths in Milwaukee County, the highest number of all the state’s 72 counties.

Concerned about COVID-19?

Reporter

Caitlin Sievers covers education in Racine County with a primary focus on Racine Unified School District. Before moving to the Racine area she worked at small papers in Indiana, Illinois and Nebraska.

