State COVID-19 cases increase by nearly 200 since Tuesday; Waukesha County reports first death

MADISON — State officials on Wednesday reported 1,550 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin, an increase of 199 from the 1,351 reported on Tuesday. It also reported 24 deaths from COVID-19, eight higher than reported on Tuesday. Some local health departments have reported even higher numbers.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services added a new statistic to its daily COVID-19 release: the number of patients who are currently hospitalized, which, as of 2 p.m. on Wednesday, is 398 people, about 26% of the total confirmed cases.

Scott Bauer from the Associated Press tweeted on Wednesday that, "The reporting came after increasing criticism from Republican lawmakers, and questions from the media, about why it had not been made public before."

There were 18,819 negative tests as of Tuesday afternoon, DHS reported, meaning that about 7.6% of those tested for the virus are confirmed positive cases.

The DHS also added in its county-by-county breakdown, the number of negative tests in each county.

