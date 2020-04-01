State COVID-19 cases increase by nearly 200 since Tuesday; Waukesha County reports first death

MADISON — State officials on Wednesday reported 1,550 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin, an increase of 199 from the 1,351 reported on Tuesday. It also reported 24 deaths from COVID-19, eight higher than reported on Tuesday. Some local health departments have reported even higher numbers.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services added a new statistic to its daily COVID-19 release: the number of patients who are currently hospitalized, which, as of 2 p.m. on Wednesday, is 398 people, about 26% of the total confirmed cases.
Scott Bauer from the Associated Press tweeted on Wednesday that, "The reporting came after increasing criticism from Republican lawmakers, and questions from the media, about why it had not been made public before."
There were 18,819 negative tests as of Tuesday afternoon, DHS reported, meaning that about 7.6% of those tested for the virus are confirmed positive cases.
The DHS also added in its county-by-county breakdown, the number of negative tests in each county.
Racine County reported 28 coronavirus cases, 12 of which are within the jurisdiction of the City of Racine Health Department and 16 elsewhere in the county on Tuesday. According to the DHS website, 420 tests have come back negative, indicating only 6% of people tested were positive for COVID-19.
The county has not released additional information on who tested positive or what municipalities the 16 non-Racine residents reside in.
Elsewhere in the area, according to DHS, the reported totals are: 54 cases in Kenosha County; 12 in Walworth County, double what the county has reported for days; 107 in Waukesha County; and 780 in Milwaukee County.
Waukesha County reported its first death related to COVID-19. Milwaukee County, which was the only other county in the area that reported COVID-19 deaths up until Wednesday, reported 11 fatalities.
Although 1,550 is the number of confirmed cases in the state, it’s hard to know how many actual cases there are because testing is limited.
There could be as many as 10 actual cases for every single confirmed positive case, according to Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Wisconsin’s leading top infectious disease expert.
